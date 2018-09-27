National Coffee Day is Saturday, Sept. 29, and lots of local shops and national chains are offering deals, specials and freebies.

Press Coffee

For those who prefer to brew their own coffee, National Coffee Day brings a chance to save when stocking up on favorite brands or trying a new blend or two.

In addition to restaurants and convenience stores doling out free cups Saturday, online coffee roasters will also have specials.

According to Shippo, a shipping technology platform, coffee drinkers are increasingly looking to the web for their caffeine fix, with Los Angeles leading the nation for buying the most coffee online.

“The steep and recent rise in online purchase of coffee for the home is a strong indicator that the market is just warming up," said Matthew Berk, CEO of Bean Box, a coffee subscription service, and a Shippo customer.

San Francisco, New York City, Denver and Seattle also made Shippo's list for being among the most caffeinated cities.

The online coffee market is expected to continue percolating.

“Customers nationwide are getting ever more comfortable with products and services being delivered directly to their doorstep," Berk said. "In the next two to five years, the appetite for buying coffee online is going to create the next big wave in coffee.”

Online deals

Many of these deals are only available Saturday unless otherwise noted and while supplies last.

Amora: The coffee subscription service will give away two free bags with every National Coffee Day purchase. One of the free bags will be Amora’s new Pumpkin Spice coffee.

Atlas Coffee Club: On Friday and Saturday, get a free 12-ounce bag of premium single origin coffee with any subscription to the travel-themed coffee of the month club with promo code ATLASCOFFEEDAY18. Limit one per household.

Bean Box: Through Saturday, get $10 off orders of $30 or more at www.beanbox.co with promo code COFFEE-DAY.

Black Oak Coffee: Save 10 percent on orders at www.blackoakcoffee.com Saturday with promo code COFFEEDAY.

Bluebeard Coffee Roasters: Get 20 percent off at www.bluebeardcoffee.com with promo code COFFEEDAY Saturday.

Boyer’s Coffee: Through Tuesday, get $3.95 off any bag of Mash-Up Coffee at www.boyerscoffee.com with promo code MASHUP18.

The Coffee Registry: Get 15 percent off Saturday at www.thecoffeeregistry.com with promo code coffeeday18.

Coffee Tea Superstore: From Friday through Oct. 6, get 10 percent off any product at www.coffeeteasuperstore.com with coupon code CoffeeDay.

Community Coffee: Through Monday, get 30 percent off at www.communitycoffee.com with code COFFEEDAY2018.

Dirty Girl Coffee: Get 10 percent off any order at www.dirtygirlcoffee.com with promo code YAYCOFFEE! Saturday.

Drinkfinity: From Friday through Monday, get Drinkfinity’s Americano Starter Kit for $16.50, 50 percent off the regular price with promo code COFFEE. The landing page for the deal will be at www.drinkfinity.com/coffeeday.

Expedition Roasters: Get 15 percent off premium Themed Coffees Saturday and Sunday at www.expeditionroasters.com with code CoffeeDay.

Folly Coffee Roasters: Buy any whole bean coffees at www.follycoffee.com Saturday and get a free Folly Coffee knit hat, while supplies last.

FORTO: Order a free six-pack of the 2-ounce coffee shots at www.fortocoffee.com Saturday when you sign up for a “Subscribe and Save” option and use promo code COFFEEDAY. FORTO says customers will be able to cancel immediately after ordering for a no-risk commitment.

Godiva: Get 25 percent off a single bag of coffee at www.godiva.com Saturday. Limit one per customer.

H+S Coffee Roasters: Get 10 percent off orders at www.hscoffeeroasters.com with code GOODCOFFEE Saturday and Sunday.

illy: Now through 9 a.m. EST Sunday, get a free can of illy coffee when you purchase four cans at www.illy.com and use promo code 5FOR4.

Keurig: From Friday through 11:59 p.m. PST Sunday, get 20 percent off boxes of K-Cup, K-Carafe, K-Mug, and Rivo pods and bagged coffee at www.keurig.com with promo code COFFEEDAY.

KiTu Life Super Coffee: Get 25 percent off your entire order at www.kitulife.com Saturday with coupon code SUPERCOFFEEDAY2018.

Kuju Coffee: No purchase is necessary to get a free Kuju Coffee's Pocket PourOver Saturday. Go to www.kujucoffee.com and say who you’d like to send a cup to and why you appreciate them and Kuju will send a Pocket PourOvers and your note, while supplies last.

La Colombe: On Saturday, La Colombe will be giving away a free tube of Costa Rica San Ramon Honey Sampler with every online roasted coffee purchase at www.lacolombe.com.

Leivas Coffee: Through Monday, get 30 percent off at www.leivascoffee.com with promo code LOVECOFFEE18.

Maui Wowi Hawaiian: Get 50 percent off online orders of limited-time and classic Maui Wowi Hawaiian coffees at shop.mauiwowi.com Saturday with promo code ALOHACOFFEE.

Melitta: Through Oct. 5, get 30 percent off Melitta products at shoponline.melitta.com with promo code COFFEEDAY18.

Neuro Coffee: Here are two different deals running from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. ET Saturday at www.getneurocoffee.com: With promo code COFFEEDAY, get 60 percent off the first month of the Roaster’s Club monthly subscription. Or use code FREECOFFEE for a buy-one-get-one free deal on ground beans or K-Cups.

Peet’s Coffee: For purchases at www.peets.com, get 25 percent off all regular, non-subscription, one pound bean purchases with promo code COFFEEDAY18.

Pheo Coffee: Get 15 percent off all coffees and coffee boxes Saturday at www.pheocoffee.com with promo code GETCOFFEESTAT.

Primos Coffee Co.: Get 15 percent off Saturday at www.primoscoffeeco.com with promo code COFFEEDAY18.

Teaspressa: Now through Sunday, get 10 percent off all Teapressa products purchased online at www.teaspressa.com with promo code COFFEEDAY.

Trapdoor Coffee: Get 20 percent off all orders at www.trapdoorcoffee.com Saturday with code COFFEEDAY.

Unleashed Coffee: Get 20 percent off orders at www.unleashedcoffee.com Saturday with promo code FARMERLOVE

Vega Coffee: Sign up for a subscription at www.vegacoffee.com Saturday and get half off the first bag with promo code COFFEEDAYUSA .

Verve Coffee: On Saturday, get free shipping on orders at www.vervecoffee.com.

