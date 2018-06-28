We're already not eating enough fruits and vegetables. On Thursday, a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says we're not getting enough exercise either.

The report from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics found only 23 percent of Americans are meeting the federal standards set in 2008 for time spent exercising.

Ten years ago, the Department of Health and Human Services published national and state-wide exercise guidelines. Their goal was to have 20.1 percent of adults actively following the guidelines by 2020. Nationally, between 2010 and 2015, 22.9 percent of adults met that goal. However, success varied by the state a person lives in, work status, or sex, the report said.

Nationally, 18.7 percent of women and 27.2 percent of men hit the target goal. By state, Mississippi held the lowest percentage at 13.5 percent, while the top state was Colorado at 32.5 percent. States falling well below the national average were concentrated in the southeast, while most western states ranked above average.

"Understanding differences in leisure-time physical activity by state is important because states have the ability to support physical activity goals and objectives," the study reported.

The study also notes choices Americans make on their jobs or where they live "can have very real consequences for their morbidity, disability, and mortality."

More: Free food at work is making you unhealthy, study finds

HHS guidelines advise adults aged 18 to 64 should participate in some type of muscle strengthening activity at least twice a week, paired with moderate aerobic exercise for 150 minutes per week or 75 minutes per week if vigorously working out.

Several studies have shown exercise, along with a healthy diet, can lower the risk of death and other chronic conditions. In April, a study published in the American Heart Association journal "Circulation" found behaviors such as eating healthy and regularly exercising could add 10 years to your life.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com