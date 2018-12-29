Lady Gaga wowed her fans Friday night during her Las Vegas residency debut – and even critics were impressed.

From her emotional performance of "Shallow" to a theatrical story line, "Enigma" is being praised for its energy and heart.

Here's more of what critics are saying about her performance at MGM's Park Theater Friday:

Billboard's Andreas Hale said Gaga served "an absolutely delicious smorgasbord of pop music, performance art and fantastic futurism during her 90-minute set that kicked off in true Gaga fashion."

"Enigma is a full theatrical production with an overarching theme of Lady Gaga seeking to find her inner voice in a narrative that is part 'Wizard of Oz' and part 'Ghost in the Shell' as Gaga interacted with an artificial lifeform known as 'Enigma' on the oversized screens," Hale continued. "The set pieces were just as grandiose and over-the-top as the performances themselves."

People's Mark Gray praised the residency as a "highly energetic show."

"Simply put, it lived up to the hype," Gray wrote. "Enigma was very theatrical and very 'Gaga.'"

E! News' Corinne Heller called the performance "out of this world!"

Rolling Stone's Brittany Spanos also praised the "sensory overload" of a performance.

"For a show that at first seemed like an excuse to remind us what Gaga is best at, it ended up becoming a show that confirms and begins her legacy," Spanos said.

Yahoo Music's Lyndsey Parker said the performance was a "full-on conceptual production featuring the diva at her campy, crazy best..."

"Regardless of whether Gaga wins at the Oscars or Globes, she definitely won over Vegas this Friday," Parker added.

Entertainment Weekly's Marc Snetiker dubbed the show a rebirth to a "weird, wonderful Lady Gaga."

'It’s admirable in its attempts to elevate a greatest-hits gathering into something striving for more, something that perhaps even galvanized an artist in the peak of her career to take a Vegas residency in the first place," Snetiker wrote. "Lady Gaga has always spoken in theatre and spectacle — and in her stunning Las Vegas debut, her vocabulary has found a perfect home."

More: Las Vegas on New Year's Eve: See all the celebrity performers

More: Madonna reignites feud with Lady Gaga by calling her out on Instagram

Coming soon to Las Vegas: Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and other big-name concerts Lady Gaga is performing a string of shows at The Park Theater at Park MGM resort beginning Dec. 28, 2018. Lady Gaga Rock band Aerosmith begins an 18-show residency at the Park Theater at the Park MGM resort in Las Vegas in April 2019. Aerosmith begins an 18-show residency at the Park Theater at the Park MGM resort in Las Vegas in April 2019. Gwen Stefani performs at her "Just a Girl'' show at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. The Backstreet Boys, a 90s boy band, began a Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in 2017. The shows continues in 2019, with final performances beginning Feb. 6. Britney Spears at the announcement of her new concert residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM resort. Shows begin Feb. 13, 2019. Celine Dion performs during her show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Celine Dion has had a long running show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Rock band Chicago returns to The Venetian Theater in Las Vegas for an 8 show engagement on Feb. 8. Elton John ended a long running residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2018. He performed 450 shows. James Taylor recently announced a 12-show run in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Shows begin April 17, 2019. Country music trio Lady Antebellum begins a residency at The Palms Casino Resort in February 2019. Country music trio Lady Antebellum begin a residency at the Palms Casino Resort in February 2019. Mariah Carey began her second residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2018. Shows continue in 2019. Mariah Carey performs during a show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Country music stars Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The shows continue through December 2018. The Backstreet Boys, a 90s boy band, began a Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in 2017. The shows continues in 2019, with final performances beginning Feb. 6. Smokey Robinson will launch at show at Wynn Las Vegas in February 2019. Country music trio Lady Antebellum announced their first Las Vegas residency. It begins in February 2019 at The Palms Casino Resort.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com