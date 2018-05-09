If you have been getting an error message when trying to log into Microsoft's email program, Outlook, or its Skype for Business application, then you're not alone.

It was happening across the country for the first half of Wednesday.

Users have reported getting a message that says "throttled" when trying to sign into Microsoft and are unable to access their email.

Microsoft Office 365 tweeted just before 3 p.m. ET that they have rolled back an update that was causing the throttling. They're testing to be sure that the problem is resolved.

We identified and reverted an update that was causing multiple services to be throttled. We're conducting tests to ensure that impact has been resolved. Further updates can be found in the admin portal under EX147785 and MO147789. — Office 365 Status (@Office365Status) September 5, 2018

Here's what users were seeing.

We have started receiving reports from users in our company reporting this #throttled message appearing in the Outlook client. There are threads starting to grow that this is happening all over the world. What'd you do? pic.twitter.com/dRRQfQHvMe — Nate Jackson (@inatej) September 5, 2018

Same here, tons of people getting throttled Message. pic.twitter.com/H1veqUOrKl — Daniel Schmidt (@linkkoh) September 5, 2018

My @Microsoft Outlook email has been throttled. That’s what I get for all the emails I’ve been getting today! Has this ever happened to anyone else? #emailissues pic.twitter.com/PfrriTttBy — Vanessa Wojtusiak (@VanessaW) September 5, 2018

We're taking corrective actions to address an issue in which users are receiving a message indicating that they are being throttled when accessing Outlook or Skype. More details on this event can be found in the admin portal under EX147785. — Office 365 Status (@Office365Status) September 5, 2018

