WASHINGTON – Social media erupted in shock and outrage Thursday after President Donald Trump denied that Hurricane Maria killed nearly 3,000 people in Puerto Rico last year and said the death toll was a Democratic ploy to "make me look as bad as possible."

Trump and his administration were criticized for a slow, ineffective response to the humanitarian crisis that Maria left in its wake. That criticism recently resurfaced after Puerto Rico's official death toll from the storm was raised from 64 to 2,975 last month. 

Trump's continued insistence that his administration did an "unappreciated great job" in Puerto Rico, despite the new death toll, kept the debate alive.

Now, the president has questioned the findings of a detailed study commissioned by the Puerto Rico's government and his claim that its conclusion was politically motivated was met with fast and furious condemnation on Twitter. 

Democratic politicians were especially harsh in the denunciation of Trump's tweets. 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the deaths in Puerto Rico were the result of Trump's "weak response, sad incompetence and utter neglect." 

Andrew Gillum, the Democratic candidate to be Florida's next governor, said "our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico deserved better" from the president. 

But Democrats weren't the only ones to disagree with Trump.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida wrote on Twitter that "even tragedy becomes political" in the current environment and he backed the finding that nearly 3,000 people died.

"3k more Americans died in #PuertoRico after Hurricane than during comparable periods before. Both Fed & local gov made mistakes. We all need to stop the blame game & focus on recovery, helping those still hurting & fixing the mistakes," Rubio wrote.

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calf., called the tweet a "monstrous lie" and said it shows Trump did not learn from the mistakes made responding to Maria, putting "more Americans at risk." 

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo turned Trump's remark into a get out the vote message for his state's primary Thursday. 

Some Trump supporters predictably blamed the news media for the entire affair. 

But other conservatives were less understanding and some saw the tweets as an unforced error heading into the midterm elections.

And several celebrities weighed in as well. 

One year after the hurricane: The Caribbean recovers
01 / 36
It's been a year since Hurricane Irma hit the British Virgin Islands. This is Anegada Beach Club.
02 / 36
This photo from Sept. 8, 2017, shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Virgin Gorda's Leverick Bay in the British Virgin Islands.
03 / 36
This is Anegada Beach Club in the British Virgin Islands.
04 / 36
This Sept. 8, 2017 photo shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Virgin Gorda's Saba Rock in the British Virgin Islands.
05 / 36
Cane Garden Bay is on Tortola's north shore in the British Virgin Islands.
06 / 36
This photo from Sept. 8 shows the docks damaged by Hurricane Irma at Virgin Gorda's Yacht Club Costa Smeralda in the British Virgin Islands.
07 / 36
The Baths are a beach in Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands.
08 / 36
The British Virgin Islands government has worked toward strengthening the infrastructure and moving parts of the power grid underground to protect against future damage.
09 / 36
Cooper Island is in the British Virgin Islands.
10 / 36
Manchioneel Bay is part of Cooper Island in the British Virgin Islands.
11 / 36
Scuba diving is popular in the British Virgin Islands.
12 / 36
The Kodiak Queen is a former Navy fuel barge that survived the Pearl Harbor attack. It is a dive site in the British Virgin Islands.
13 / 36
The Kodiak Queen is a former Navy fuel barge that survived the Pearl Harbor attack. It is a dive site in the British Virgin Islands. It is 57 feet off the coast of Virgin Gorda.
14 / 36
Little Apple Bay in the British Virgin Islands is known for its waves.
15 / 36
This is Long Bay in Tortola in the British Virgin Islands.
16 / 36
British Virgin Islands, SCRUB Island, Docks/MARINA & mega-YACHTS
17 / 36
After Hurricane Irma, Scrub Island expanded its secluded North Beach.
18 / 36
After the hurricane, Scrub Island Resort, Spa and Marina, part of Marriott's Autograph Collection, went through a renovation.
19 / 36
Scrub Island Resort, Spa and Marina has recovered from Hurricane Irma.
20 / 36
This is Spring Bay in Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands.
21 / 36
It's been one year since Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc on the British Virgin Islands. The beaches have been cleaned up and roads cleared,.
22 / 36
Tortola Pier Park is a major cruise destination in the British Virgin Islands.
23 / 36
St. Maarten (St. Martin) sustained damage to the airport, a handful of hotels, and the greenery and coastline. Recovery is steady and on-going.
24 / 36
St. Maarten (St. Martin) sustained damage to the airport, a handful of hotels, and the greenery and coastline. Recovery is steady and on-going.
25 / 36
This is the Guavaberry Emporium in St. Maarten. Guavaberry is the national liqueur of St. Maarten.
26 / 36
This photo provided by the Dutch Defense Ministry shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, in St. Maarten, on Sept. 6, 2017.
27 / 36
This was St. Maarten a year ago. This Sept. 6, 2017 photo provided by the Dutch Defense Ministry shows a few of the homes that remained intact in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
28 / 36
A ferry ride from St. Maarten, the luxury resort Belmond Cap Juluca in Anguilla is scheduled to re-open in mid-November.
29 / 36
Anguilla now is a far cry from where it was at a year ago. This photo was taken Sept. 6, 2017. It shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
30 / 36
The renovation of the luxury resort Belmond Cap Juluca iin Anguilla cost $120 million, three times what was originally planned.
31 / 36
Belmond Cap Juluca was scheduled to be renovated before the hurricane but the scope of the project enlarged as a result.
32 / 36
Belmond Cap Juluca is coming back in November with 108 rooms, including 42. That's up from 98 room, 18 of which were suites.
33 / 36
Belmond Cap Juluca's renovation is running on schedule.
34 / 36
Every room at Belmond Cap Juluca is beach facing with a balcony or terrace and provides direct access to the white sand.
35 / 36
Belmond Cap Juluca has 21 butlers for its guests.
36 / 36
Belmond Cap Juluca has a bay-facing infinity pool with views.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com