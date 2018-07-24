Rep. Maxine Waters, who has received death threats because of her anti-Trump comments, addresses thousands who marched in protest of the Trump administration's immigration policies on June 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Mike Nelson, epa-efe

The Los Angeles building that is home to Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters' California office was evacuated Tuesday after authorities responded to a report of an anthrax threat at that address.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a report of a suspicious package at 2:30 p.m. PT, LAPD Public Information Officer Mike Lopez told USA TODAY. The officers then called in a Los Angeles Fire Department hazardous materials team.

"The package was addressed to 'Anne Thrax,'" Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said in a statement.

"One person came in contact with the package and did not have any medical complaints," Stewart said. Ony "affected portions" of the building were evacuated.

The hazardous materials team found that there was "nothing dangerous whatsoever" about the package, Lopez said. The investigation was taken over by LAPD's Major Crimes Division and was referred to the FBI.

Waters, one of President Donald Trump's most vocal critics in Congress, has received death threats since she appeared to endorse the harassment of White House officials during a June rally in Los Angeles.

"If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd," Waters told a crowd of protesters. "And you push back on them. And you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere."

Waters' office did not respond when asked to comment on the reported anthrax threat.

