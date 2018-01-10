Papa John's founder John Schattner is in Wilmington on Monday seeking documents from the company that ousted him.

The founder of Papa John's testified in a Delaware courtroom Monday that he never criticized protesting NFL players during a 2017 investor call, and he never directed a racial slur at anyone last spring.

“But the press, in short order, turned me into a racist,” said John Schnatter, founder and former chairman of Papa John's.

Yet, during cross-examination, attorneys for the company played a 4-second video clip of a deposition, in which Schnatter used the n-work “in reference to Kanye West.”

The proceedings follow a July controversy that has shaken the company's leadership and finances. It was sparked by a Forbes report that Schnatter used the racial slur last spring during a conference call with a consultant.

In that report, he said that KFC never faced a public backlash even as “'Colonel Sanders called blacks (the n word).”

“I used the n-word … because I was trying to make a point that I wasn’t going to do that, that’s not what we’re about,” Schnatter said Monday. “My comments were anti-racist.”

Acrimony erupted within the company following the Forbes report, prompting Schnatter to step down as chairman. His leasing contract to keep an office at the company headquarters in Louisville also was cancelled.

Schnatter resigned the post, he said, because the board of directors would have voted him out otherwise. Now, he is suing in Delaware Chancery Court in an attempt to compel Papa John's to provide internal emails and meeting minutes about his banishment from the company's corporate headquarters.

He said his requests were denied for those documents by Papa John's attorneys and by the Corporation Trust Company, Papa John's registered agent in Delaware.

Papa John's is denying his "virtually unfettered" rights, the lawsuit claims, as a member of the board to inspect company books and records.

"Mr. Schnatter sought to inspect documents because of the unexplained and heavy handed way in which the company has treated him since the publication of a story that falsely accused him of using a racial slur," the lawsuit states.

He also claimed in the suit that the Forbes report was inaccurate and said fellow board members wanted him out of the company since at least November 2017 when he criticized NFL over how it handled players who kneel during the national anthem. He made those remarks amid a heightened national conversation about race, in the wake of protests by white nationalists in Virginia.

Schnatter's testimony Monday now is among a handful of comments the former executive made following the July report.

The suit is the latest high-profile corporate battle in Delaware Chancery Court that touches a personal tone. It also comes after other business leaders, such as former head of CBS, Les Moonves, and Elon Musk of Tesla, are being ousted from posts either by regulators or their own boards.

Papa John's founder John Schnatter is questioned by a media outlet as he walked into the New Castle Courthouse on Monday morning to testify in a lawsuit seeking key documents from the pizza chain that ousted him.

Attorneys for Papa John's touched on the personal nature of the suit Monday, questioning whether Schnatter really brought the case because of a breach of a fiduciary duty, as he claimed, or if was filed so that he could improve his reputation.

“You’re seeking documents because the company unceremoniously dumped you," the company attorney said.

No, Schnatter responded.

The controversial former executive still owns 30 percent of the company and remains a member of the board of directors.

