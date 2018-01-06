Parkland student and activist David Hogg thanked the National Rifle Association for turning its social media channels orange Friday.

This doesn't mean Hogg and the NRA will be working together anytime soon.

The tweet from Hogg comes as the NRA turned affiliated Twitter, Facebook and Instagram logos orange at the start of Wear Orange Weekend, a movement supporting gun violence prevention organized by activists pushing for stricter gun legislation.

The NRA announced the social move by criticizing one of the groups behind the #WearOrange movement, Everytown for Gun Safety, tweeting that the group "has devoted close to no resources to making citizens safer." The NRA said it "continues to be the world's leading gun safety organization since 1871," which is why it's turning social media channels orange.

The group also asked gun owners to send along photos of themselves in orange hunting and NRA apparel.

🔶 NRA SOCIAL GOING ORANGE: While Everytown for Gun Safety has devoted close to no resources to making citizens safer, the NRA continues to be the world's leading gun safety organization since 1871. 📸 Send us pics in your orange hunting and NRA gear to be featured. #wearorange pic.twitter.com/16cE7srlZo — NRA (@NRA) June 1, 2018

Hogg tweeted a reply to the news, thanking the group for going orange. "Thank you for your support of us! We must work together to promote sensible gun laws and behavioral intervention programs if we want to end this epidemic," Hogg said.

But was it sincere?

Hey @NRA thank you for your support of us! We must work together to promote sensible gun laws and behavioral intervention programs if we want to end this epidemic. 🧡🙂 #WeWearOrange — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) June 1, 2018

He followed that tweet by one that blasts the gun rights organization, asking followers to follow an account that asks politicians to reject funding from the NRA.

Following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 people dead, Hogg has become a voice for stricter gun laws and an outspoken critic of the NRA.

Recently, Hogg organized a grocery store "die-in" where students in Florida outlined 17 bodies in a Publix parking lot. A police K-9 officer who violently criticized the movement and Hogg was suspended for five days.

