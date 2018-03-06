The senior class from the Florida high school where 17 people died in a mass shooting in February honored four members slain in the attack at Sunday's graduation while others planned the next phase of their campaign to stop gun violence.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High was presenting diplomas to the families of Nicholas Dworet, Joaquin Oliver, Meadow Pollack and Carmen Schentrup.

People arrive for a graduation ceremony for Marjory Stoneman Douglas seniors on June 3, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla.

Student leaders from March for Our Lives, which grew out of the Parkland massacre, announced they will hold a press conference Monday on the next steps in their push for more stringent national gun-control legislation.

The students will harness "the enormous energy and passion against gun violence displayed by the millions of people at the 800 March For Our Lives events across the country on March 24 and turning it into action," according to a statement.

The ceremony for the 784 members of the Class of 2018 was held at the BB&T Center, where the National Hockey League’s Florida Panthers play. It was moved to the arena to accommodate the expected large crowd.

Teacher Darren Levine told CNN the mood was somber.

"There's definitely a solemn feel mixed with joy, which is weird," Levine said.

The Broward School District is keeping the event private. Only invited guests will be admitted and the media have been barred from inside the arena.

"Requests from victims’ families, survivors, students and loved ones convey an unmistakable desire by some for privacy on this day," the school district said on its website. "We believe honoring their requests is the right thing to do."

Fourteen students and three staff members died in the Feb. 14 attack. A former Stoneman Douglas student, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, is charged with their deaths and the wounding of 17. His attorneys have said he will plead guilty in exchange for a sentence of life without parole. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Oliver's parents, Manuel and Patricia, told ABC's Nightline that they will go to Sunday's commencement ceremony with their daughter, Andrea. They said they never imagined they would see their 17-year-old son's classmates graduating without him.

"We had a lot of plans for our lives," Manuel Oliver said in an interview on Friday. "These kind of events destroy any plan that you had and leave you in an empty space with no plan at all."

