A passenger died Tuesday night aboard a United Airlines flight from Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport to Boston after a "medical emergency."

United said Flight 1888 diverted to Washington Dulles airport near Washington, D.C., where a medical crew met the plane at the gate.

"We are saddened to learn that the customer passed away," said Jonathan Guerin, a United spokesman. "We extend the sincerest condolences to the family."

Flight attendants noticed something wrong during the flight and alerted the pilot. Passengers on the flight watched the episode unfold.

After the diversion, the other passengers were put on a different aircraft and then flown to Boston.

Contributing: KHOU in Houston.

