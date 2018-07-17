Cannon Beach, a tiny town with a huge rock
01 / 41
The Haystacxk Rock in Cannon Beach, Oregon. At 228 feet, it is considered the third largest rock structure in the world, created by lava so many years ago. Join us on our photo tour of Cannon Beach
02 / 41
Welcome to Cannon Beach, Oregon
03 / 41
The Tillamook Rock Light, a deactivated lighthouse off the coast of Cannon Beach, Oregon. It is located approximately 1.2 miles offshore--the best views are from the shores of Cannon or the nearby Ecola State Park.
04 / 41
Cyclists get to ride along the sand--and in the water, on the shores of Cannon Beach, Oregon
05 / 41
The tidepools near Haystack Rock come out in the morning, during low tides. The tides change daily, so tourists need to check tide timetables to find the best times to see the pools.
06 / 41
The Tufted Puffins are a rare bird that show up atop the Haystack Rock in spring and early summer, and are considered the town mascot. This photograph was taken with the Sony RX10IV camera, which has a 600mm lens, and looking up 200 feet into the rock. It was then blown up several times, hence the graininess.
07 / 41
Visitors to Cannon Beach like to get on the sand in the evening and make s'mores.
08 / 41
Riding horseback in early morning on Cannon Beach, with the lighthouse behind.
09 / 41
Crabs wash up on the sands of Cannon Beach in early mornings, during low tide, and often don't make it back home.
10 / 41
A Cannon Beach seagull looking for something to eat.
11 / 41
A morning Cannon Beach bird on the prowl.
12 / 41
A local shop offers boogie boards for rent, at $8 a day.
13 / 41
Forgot your flip-flops at home? No problem.
14 / 41
A local Cannon Beach home by the sea, overlooking the ocean
15 / 41
One of the adjoining rocks to the big Haystock Rock in Cannon Beach, Oregon
16 / 41
Morning fog in Cannon Beach, Oregon
17 / 41
Sunset in Cannon Beach. Photo geek note: this is an HDR photo, three photos merged into one, a combination of under-exposed, over-exposed and one normal exposure
18 / 41
Hemlock is the main street in Cannon Beach
19 / 41
The waters and rocks of coastal Oregon
20 / 41
A dog relaxes on Hemlock Street in Cannon Beach
21 / 41
Riding a bike by the Lighthouse on Cannon Beach
22 / 41
A seagull rests atop the Mariner Market, the main food store in Cannon Beach
23 / 41
Seagulls congregate in the morning tidepools of Cannon Beach
24 / 41
In the mornings, folks can walk through the shallow water created by the tidepools. Here, the water looks to be deeper than the tourists expected
25 / 41
A view of the hotels from the cands of Cannon Beach
26 / 41
Morning fog over the sands of Cannon Beach
27 / 41
The tide time tables are posted all over town in Cannon Beach
28 / 41
Sunset in Cannon Beach. Photo geek note: this is an HDR photo, three photos merged into one, a combination of under-exposed, over-exposed and one normal exposure
29 / 41
S'mores!
30 / 41
Guests of the Hallmark Resort in Cannon Beach get use of beach chairs during their stay
31 / 41
Seagulls and Tufted Puffins congregate atop the top of Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach
32 / 41
Tufted Puffins, a rare breed of bird, can be found in the mornings atop the Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach, some 225 feet above ground
33 / 41
Walking in the low tide by the Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach.
34 / 41
Beyond surfing, visitors can rent bikes to ride along the sands of Cannon Brach in town.
35 / 41
Boogie boarding in the oceans of Cannon Beach
36 / 41
A black and white rendering of a foggy morning in Cannon Beach
37 / 41
In low tide, you can see the Starfishes amidst the rocks of the tide pools
38 / 41
Riding along the sands of Cannon Beach in a mini bike
39 / 41
The morning tide pools, during low tide, before the tides change, in Cannon Beach
40 / 41
The morning tide pools, during low tide, before the tides change, in Cannon Beach
41 / 41
A view of Haystock Rock from S. Hemlock Street in Cannon Beach
636681272910033389-cannonbeach-30.jpg
Sunset in Cannon Beach. Photo geek note: this is an HDR photo, three photos merged into one, a combination of under-exposed, over-exposed and one normal exposure
Jefferson Graham

CANNON BEACH, Oregon - It's all about that big rock. 

The 235-foot Haystack Rock, smack dab in the middle of this little town, peers out at you from every nook and cranny, everywhere you look. 

The Rock, a lava formation from long, long ago, is the symbol of the tiny city (population: 1,700), a trademark of the state, and home to amazing early morning tidepools, glorious sunsets and wildlife that hang at the top of the rock. Most notably, tufted puffins, which visit the rock from April to July.  

We have visited Cannon Beach for the last three summers, and plan to continue every year, forever.

This year we brought our cameras for a photo tour to show all our favorite spots, from Haystack Rock at sunrise and sunset, to nearby Ecola State Park, the Tillamook Rock Lighthouse, the 4-mile stretch of walkable sandy beach and the funky downtown. 

On Hemlock Street, the main thoroughfare, you'll find many art galleries, a summer theater, craft breweries, book shops and many stores devoted to selling you flip flops and hats that say "Cannon Beach," or rent you boogie boards or bikes that you can ride on the sand. 

The most popular event of the year is in June, the Sandcastle Contest, which city boosters say is the oldest competition of its kind. NBC Nightly News even covered the giant displays this year. Mark your calendars for June 8, 2019. 

More timely: The Cannon Beach History Center stages the annual Cottage & Garden Tour Sept. 7 - 9, showcasing "ten vintage homes, beach dream homes, and well-tended gardens of mid-town Cannon Beach." Tickets cost $35.

It rains a lot during the fall, winter and spring in Cannon Beach (it's Oregon, after all) so summer is a special time to visit. And the best activity of all is free. Just check the tide tables and find out when low tide is. If it's 6 a.m., get out there at 6 and enjoy every minute of it. You'll be able to practically walk all the way up to the rock, which normally would be covered with ocean water. You'll be surrounded by tidepools containing starfish, crabs and other marine life.

Go out for breakfast, come back a little later, and see the tidepools covered up, and the Haystock Rock immersed in water.

Return for high tide, on a good weather day, and you just might see the most glorious sunset ever, because let's face it, colors against a big sky always look better with a rock in the foreground.

We're biased, but a photo gallery is above. Agree? Disagree? I'm @jeffersongraham on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Let the conversation begin.

Photo tour: Beautiful Oregon
01 / 45
View of barn and mount hood from apple orchard
02 / 45
Mt Hood at Sunset
03 / 45
Two people sitting in dunes,Gold Beach, Oregon, USA.Model release 00259, 0260
04 / 45
Oregon landscape - Crown Point Columbia river
05 / 45
Painted Hills
06 / 45
Smith Rock State Park in the Spring
07 / 45
Wallowas
08 / 45
Surrounded by cliffs nearly 2,000 feet high, Crater Lake is the deepest in the country and one of the deepest on the planet, and its waters seem unbelievably blue. This last of the Seven Wonders of Oregon sits within Crater Lake National Park - popular for summer recreation and cross country skiing in winter.
09 / 45
Aiqua Falls
10 / 45
Bridge of Gods
11 / 45
Big Pink and downtown Portland, Oregon with Mount Hood in the distance.
12 / 45
Autumn vineyards, Willamette Valley, Oregon
13 / 45
Pinot grapes
14 / 45
Trail running near Broken Top in Bend, Oregon
15 / 45
Girl juggeling in front of mural, Second Friday Art Walk, Cave Junction, Oregon, USA.Model release 0254, 0255, 0253
16 / 45
Cannon Beach, Oregon
17 / 45
Two miles north of Cannon Beach, Ecola State Park is home to a six-mile stretch of the Oregon Coast Trail, as well as beach access to one of the most eye-catching stretches of sand. Mild summer temperatures make it an excellent choice for July and August camping and hiking.
18 / 45
Historic Columbia River HWY, Or
19 / 45
Coquille River Lighthouse
20 / 45
Rustic River Camp
21 / 45
Photographer at Garfield Peak,Crater Lake National Park,Oregon,USA.Model release 0038, 226
22 / 45
Goodpasture Bridge
23 / 45
Regal View Heceta Head Lighthouse Shining Across Oregon Coast
24 / 45
Hopworks on N. Williams in Portland, Oregon.
25 / 45
Curious cows and calves come in for a closer look at Oregon's Jewell Meadows Wildlife Area.
26 / 45
Woman walking with dog,autum colors,Cascade Mountains,near Proxy Falls,Willamette National Forest,Oregon,USA.(model release)
27 / 45
Skiier at Mt. Bachelor with Broken Top in background
28 / 45
Early Morning at Multnomah Falls
29 / 45
Newberry Volcanic Waterfalls
30 / 45
Floating the Deschutes River near the Old Mill District in Bend, Oregon
31 / 45
Green mossy canyon
32 / 45
Phantom Ship
33 / 45
Portland Japanese Garden
34 / 45
Portland for Travel Portland. Powells
35 / 45
Prarie City
36 / 45
Ramona Falls Mount Hood Wilderness Oregon USA
37 / 45
When the surf is up at Cape Perpetua Scenic Area outside of Yachats, water shoots from a large bowl in the basalt shore known as Thor's Well, or Spouting Horn. This natural wonder was formed when a sea cave collapsed, and several similar formations exist along the nearby seashore.
38 / 45
Toketee Falls in Oregon
39 / 45
tulips
40 / 45
autumn
41 / 45
Portland, Oregon--Spring 2012--Travel Portland spring shoot
42 / 45
Cowboy and Cowgirl riding through grassland, Wilson ranch, near the town of Fossil, Eastern Oregon, USA.Model release 0237, 0115
43 / 45
Black Walnut Inn & Vineyards,Dundee Hills,Winery near Dundee,Wine Country,Oregon,USA.(release nr. 0009,0144,0143)
44 / 45
Eugene
45 / 45
farmlands in summer
Port Townsend, a Victorian paradise in the Pacific Northwest
01 / 56
The city of Port Townsend, lined with historic victorian mansions, is a photographer's paradise. Jefferson Graham brings his camera to this Washington State landmark, home to 10,000 people.
02 / 56
The Palace Hotel is over 100 years old, and has been restored to its orginal glory.
03 / 56
A local tour guide is dressed in the garb of yesteryear
04 / 56
An old victorian home on a hill, at sunset, in Port Townsend, Wa.
05 / 56
Downtown Port Townsend at evening.
06 / 56
A closeup on one of the old Port Townsend buildings
07 / 56
The Point Wilson Lighthouse in Port Townsend has seen better days
08 / 56
The Point Wilson Lighthouse in Port Townsend has seen better days
09 / 56
Clouds form over campers in Point Hudson at the edge of Port Townsend, Wa.
10 / 56
Deers are a common sight in Port Townsend. Here one is spotted on Washington Street.
11 / 56
The Jefferson County building in Port Townsend, Wa.
12 / 56
The exterior of the Palace Hotel in Port Townsend
13 / 56
The Palace Hotel in Port Townsend, Wa.
14 / 56
The front of the Palace Hotel
15 / 56
The front lobby of the Palace Hotel, as seen via a GoPro camera
16 / 56
A Port Townsend victorian
17 / 56
Peering out through the window of a victorian--is she looking at me?
18 / 56
The city of Port Townsend, Wa. seen from a walkway overlooking the town.
19 / 56
Downtown Port Townsend has several stores underground, including a record store and framing shop
20 / 56
The Rose Theater in downtown Port Towsend originally opened in 1907, closed in 1958 and reopened in 1992 as an art house.
21 / 56
The Rose Theater has a second theater upstairs, the Starlight Room, showcasing independent films in a reconverted living room, where patrons sit on couches to watch movies, But it's a long ways up.
22 / 56
The 55 steps to the Starlight Room at the Rose Theater
23 / 56
The Palace Hotel was built in 1889 by Capt. Tibbals.
24 / 56
The First American National Bank of Port Townsend is no longer in operation
25 / 56
Even a dentist office has an ocean view
26 / 56
The ferry comes in from nearby Whidbey Island.
27 / 56
A fountain leading to steps to get to the "uptown" district of Port Townsend
28 / 56
Locals scroll on the side of a Port Townsend theater
29 / 56
The Uptown Theater in Port Townsend. The facade once had laughing and crying faces, but the crying face has fallen off.
30 / 56
The laughing face on the side of the Uptown Theater in Port Townsend, Wa.
31 / 56
The Uptown Theatre in Port Townsend
32 / 56
The BPOE Elks building in downtown Port Townsend
33 / 56
Buskers play old-timey music in downtown Port Townsend for tips.
34 / 56
Cody "Valentine" Fielder leads the band in downtown Port Townsend.
35 / 56
Cody "Valentine" Fielder, a Port Townsend musician.
36 / 56
A national steel guitar.
37 / 56
A woman laughs at a party for locals in downtown Port Townsend
38 / 56
A woman reads your fortune for $5 in downtown Port Townsend
39 / 56
In-between fortune readings
40 / 56
Two locals pose in front of a Port Townsend book shop
41 / 56
They are called "ghost ads," billboards that got painted on brick and never cleared.
42 / 56
More "ghost ads."
43 / 56
Night falls in Port Townsend.
44 / 56
Two scoops in a cup at Elevated Ice Cream in Port Townsend
45 / 56
Boats in the harbor of Point Hudson in Port Townsend.
46 / 56
The Starrett House is a historic victorian mansion, and current AirBNB.
47 / 56
A victorian home
48 / 56
A victorian home in Port Townsend
49 / 56
The Palace Hotel
50 / 56
Seagulls in Point Hudson.
51 / 56
Gulls flying along together in Point Hudson
52 / 56
The Point Wilson lighthouse in Port Townsend
53 / 56
Capt. Tiballs built many of the buildings in Port Townsend
54 / 56
The Port Townsend waterfront
55 / 56
A sign for the Port Townsend Salmon Club
56 / 56
Walking down the street in Port Townsend, Wa.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com