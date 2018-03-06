Manhattan Beach mornings Morning in Manhattan Beach, California, a quiet time of colors, birds, surfers and peace. The most magical time in a small classic California beach town. A gallery of images by USA TODAY's Jefferson Graham, who lives in Manhattan Beach 01 / 33 Morning in Manhattan Beach, California, a quiet time of colors, birds, surfers and peace. The most magical time in a small classic California beach town. A gallery of images by USA TODAY's Jefferson Graham, who lives in Manhattan Beach 01 / 33

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. All beaches are best in the early morning, of that there is no dispute.

There are few if any, people around, and the ones who are there are in a splendid mood. Why not? You're at the beach? Is there a better way to start the day?

I happen to live in this quiet community, and since the ocean is a one mile walk from my home, I try to get down there as often as possible, as early as can be.

It's just me, the birds, an occasional jogger and surfer, and the best light any photographer could ever dream of.

Today, we bring the USA TODAY Travel photo tour to mornings in Manhattan Beach, Calif., a Los Angeles suburb with 35,000 residents, where the median home price is a ridiculous $2.5 million, with many homes selling for way more.

Because it's three miles from the LAX airport, Manhattan Beach attracts sports stars, entertainment industry big wigs, lawyers and doctors, business CEOs (Skecher's is based here) and average folk who were lucky enough to slip in, somehow, and enjoy the laid back, quiet life of the South Bay.

Manhattan Beach is technically a suburb of Los Angeles, the city, in Los Angeles County, but driving into town takes at least an hour, so many prefer to just stay as often in "the bubble."

Going under the Manhattan Beach Pier is a favorite of local photographers, residents and tourists. Here, in this iPhone Long Exposure trick, Jefferson Graham used the software tool on the phone to make the water flow.

Downtown Main Street is chock full of tony, expensive stores, too many real estate and banking firms, foodie fare (Fishing with Dynamite, MB Post, Love & Salt) along with family style, comfort food at the Kettle and Mama D's Italian restaurant.

All roads lead to the 928 foot Manhattan Beach Pier, originally built in 1920, which sits at the bottom of Manhattan Beach Blvd. A big "roundhouse," at the end of the Pier has historically housed an aquarium and coffee shop within the building, but it's currently being renovated, with June touted as the completion date.

Summertime in Manhattan Beach can be challenging to visitors, especially later in the day on weekends, where parking is hard to come by and the beach gets crowded. But Amy Thomas Howorth, the mayor of Manhattan Beach, notes that additional lots should open soon and that evening parking, now restricted to just two hours, is slated to extend to three hours, to allow more people time to eat dinner.

Like this reporter, Howorth is also a big fan of Manhattan Beach mornings. It's "more quiet than later in the day, and you can really notice the light changing quite quickly. You see people you know out walking, but it's also peaceful."

See for yourself in the above gallery, and our video below. And if you're in town before 6 a.m., which is when I'm often photographing, under the Pier, come say hi. I'm the guy with the camera around his neck.

