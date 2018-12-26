A winter weekend in Palm Springs Palm Springs is perfect for a weekend getaway, especially in winter. Here, guests enjoy the pool at the Desert Hills, an overhauled mid century motor inn in the historic Tennis Club section of Palm Springs. The windmills of Palm Springs Huge palms trees of Palm Springs Huge Palm Springs palm trees The pool at the Riviera Palm Springs The Palm Springs Art Museum The pool at the TravelLodge in Palm Springs Cactus and palm trees in Palm Springs The Saguaro is a former Holiday Inn The yellow pool chairs at the Saguaro in Palm Springs The pool at the Saguaro in Palm Springs The pool at the Riviera Palm Springs at dusk The welcome to Palm Springs sign by the Aerial Tramway Closeup on the glistening blue water of the Desert Hills swimming pool There are over 4,000 windmills in Palm Springs Mid-century architecture and style is popular in Palm Springs Dial an old phone to get a margarita at the Saguaro pool Street sign in Palm Springs Local flowers in Palm Springs The Cabazon dinosaur exhibit by a Burger King is a popular tourist stop outside of Palm Springs A statue of Marilyn Monroe in Palm Springs From the new mall in downtown A statue of former Palm Springs mayor Sonny Bono in downtown Palm Springs The historic downtown Palm Springs library Railroad tracks outside Palm Springs Colorful towels at the Saguaro hotel More windmills The road leading to the Aerial Tramway The El Jefe tequila bar at Saguaro Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS — The windmills. The giant swimming pools. The ode to mid-century modernism.

And did we mention the warm weather?

Those are the highlights for any visitor checking out the Palm Springs area in the winter, when many snowbirds come to visit for a weekend, a week or longer.

Palm Springs was put on the map in the 1940s and 1950s by Hollywood celebrities who enjoyed trekking some two hours from Los Angeles for lounging by the pools. Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra and Bob Hope all had homes in the area that today are available for viewing during tours. Statues of Marilyn Monroe, Lucille Ball and former mayor and singer Sonny Bono dot the downtown landscape.

The welcome to Palm Springs sign by the Aerial Tramway

Jefferson Graham

Today, it's less of a Hollywood hangout, and many of the young visitors who come to Palm Springs may wonder who these Bob Hopes and Frank Sinatras are that they hear so much about, and celebrate when they drive down streets named after them.

But an international film festival does attract the young and old, and it celebrates its 30th anniversary when it begins again on January 3. Director Kenneth Branagh will be in attendance for his new film about William Shakespeare, All is True. t

Beyond the hip hotels (the Ace Hotel and Swim Club, Sagauro Hotel and Arrive Hotel) along with classic mid-century finds in the historic Tennis Club district (Desert Hills, Casa Cody), downtown is back to life again, after many years of store closures.

A shopping mall that was left dormant for years was upgraded in 2018 into a downtown plaza, anchored by a swanky new Kimpton hotel, the Rowan, Blaze Pizza, a Tommy Bahama clothing shop with adjoining Marlin Bar and the Juniper Table restaurant.

A new Hyatt in downtown is slated to open in 2019.

Hanging by the pool at the Desert Hills hotel in Palm Springs

Jefferson Graham

But who goes to Palm Springs to shop? It's those elaborate pools, those monuments to relaxation and opulence, that sets Palm Springs apart from many other communities.

Take a photo tour of Palm Springs in the slideshow above, and check out the pools, windmills and other local sights.

