Dads catch a lot of crap when they don't participate in the child-rearing duties.
So this tweet by TV host Pier Morgan is infuriating and an insult to good dads everywhere:
He said that fathers who CARRY THEIR CHILDREN are somehow not masculine.
"Oh 007," Morgan said of a pic in which Craig, the current James Bond, is seen cradling his weeks-old daughter next to his chest. "...not you as well?!!! #papoose #emasculatedBond."
What in all that is holy and honorable about fathers?
Needless to say, people were eager to give Morgan a lesson on modern manhood
Put your bib on because this is going to be delicious clapback.
Even Captain America, Chris Evans, could see that criticizing Craig's manhood actually said more about Morgan than it said about Craig:
Shhh....
2 times as masculine
What was that you were saying about fathers catching a lot of crap?
They really ARE just like us
Sexy is as sexy does
Morgan explains himself
Morgan explained in later tweets that it's not so much the carrying of an infant he takes issue with. It's carrying a baby in a "papoose," also what the British call a baby carrier, or that genius piece of ingenuity expressly designed to tote babies. Really???
No, no, no. You're ridiculous!
Twitter moments contributed to this report.
READ MORE:
-
Bode and Morgan Miller welcome a baby boy months after daughter's tragic drowning death
-
Chris Hemsworth won't let money, fame be the reason his kids feel special
-
'Supernatural's' Jensen Ackles named his son Zeppelin, but it's not a tribute to the band
-
Rob Delaney writes heartbreaking essay on son's cancer battle and death to help fellow parents
-
James Van Der Beek's miscarriage post is a necessity: 'Let’s wipe all blame off the table'