MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A member of the R&B group Pretty Ricky faces a DUI charge in Miami Beach.

According to a police report, Marcus Ramone Cooper was speeding over 100 mph (160 kph) Friday when he was stopped. The report says the singer known as Pleasure P "reeked of alcohol" and refused to perform sobriety tests. Breath tests showed Cooper's blood alcohol level was twice Florida's legal limit.

Cooper told officers he was celebrating his birthday and asked them to call his attorney, the singer Flo Rida and retired NBA star Shaquille O'Neal.

The "Love & Hip Hop Miami" cast member was charged with DUI, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving and resisting arrest. He was released from Miami-Dade County jail Friday.

Cooper's booking agent didn't immediately respond to an email Saturday.

