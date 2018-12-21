DENVER – The fiance of a Colorado mom who was last seen on Thanksgiving was arrested Friday, police said.

Teller County sheriff's Cmdr. Greg Couch said Patrick Frazee was arrested Friday morning in Woodland Park, Colorado.

Couch said he could not immediately provide any information about charges.

Frazee's arrest came one week after police initially searched his property in Florissant, Colorado, which is about 15 miles west of Woodland Park, where Kelsey Berreth was last seen shopping at a grocery store with her daughter Nov. 22.

Oct. 18: Wisconsin girl missing 4 days: What we know about Jayme Closs' disappearance and her parents' death

Aug. 13: 'I want her to come home': Family searching for 19-year-old Kiera Bergman holds Phoenix vigil

Surveillance video showed the 29-year-old entering the store with what appears to be her 1-year-old daughter in a baby carrier.

KUSA-TV in Denver learned Frazee was being held at the Teller County Jail.

Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young said investigators believe Frazee is the last person to have seen Berreth in person when the two exchanged their 1-year-old child. Last week, Frazee said through his attorney that he voluntarily released his phone to law enforcement for a search and provided DNA swabs and photographs.

Cheryl Berreth, Kelsey Berreth's mom, first reported her missing Dec. 2 after she contacted Frazee and said she had a difficult time reaching her daughter, according to law enforcement.

March 21: Missing Arizona girl's sister: Message on $1 bill is probably not authentic

Police officers and agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation were seen going in and out of Kelsey Berreth’s home Thursday night.

Investigators said Thursday that they're following new information that comes in daily and are making progress in the case.

Berreth's phone pinged in Gooding, Idaho, on Nov. 25. She has family in Idaho and Washington, according to a missing persons bulletin for the case. Gooding is nearly 575 miles northwest of Woodland Park.

The same day her phone pinged in Idaho, De Young said Berreth sent a text to her employer and said she wouldn't be in the next week.

On Saturday, the Woodland Park Police Department said information leading to the location or safe return of Berreth is eligible for a $25,000 reward.

Contributing: The Associated Press. Follow Bobbi Sheldon on Twitter: @Bobbi_9NEWS

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com