A cancer patient found dead near Rabbit Hash, Kentucky was killed for her painkillers and dumped in the woods, according to court documents.

Denita Satchwell was reported missing June 11, investigators said. She suffered from stage four lung cancer.

Three suspects have been charged in connection to her death: Kenneth Jones, 38; Braedon Reaves, 18; and an unnamed juvenile all face murder charges.

"As a...cancer patient Satchwell was frail and in poor health, as well as having a large amount of narcotic painkillers on scene, which made her an easy target for the robbery," court records state.

Investigators claim Jones placed Satchwell's body in the trunk of a car overnight before dumping her body in the woods. Police also said Jones and the juvenile attempted to remove DNA evidence from the vehicle.

Reaves is accused of transporting Jones and the juvenile. Investigators said he also knew about the killing and didn't tell police.

Reaves and Jones are being held in the Kenton County Jail awaiting trial. Jones' bond was set at $1 million; Reaves' was set at $50,000 The juvenile is being held at the Campbell County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Follow Cameron Knight on Twitter @ckpj99

