Police departments around the country have challenged each other to dance on camera in a "lip sync challenge" this summer, but a Georgia police department's more serious take has drawn the attention of millions.

The video from Pickens County Georgia's Sheriff's Office starts out much like other viral "lip sync challenge" videos — officers dancing as an upbeat song plays.

In this case, it's Tag Team's iconic 1990s hip-hop song "Whoomp! (There It Is)."

But about a minute into the video, Sheriff Donnie Craig enters. The music stops; he asks officers to think outside the box and do something "a little different."

The video cuts to a dramatic reenactment of a domestic violence call acted out by members of the department both in and out of uniform. "Titanium" by David Guetta plays as the cast mouths the words.

The content has shocked some on social media: A man chokes a woman; a child huddles alone in her bedroom; officers break down a door and come to the rescue.

In response to anyone who's surprised at the violence, Craig has a simple message: "You know, guys, that's ... real. That's what we deal with. That's what the victims deal with, every day."

Posting the video was an act of courage for the department.

"This is controversial. This is something we were all a little nervous about," said Sgt. Jody Weaver.

He remembers the moment the video posted to social media. He quietly retreated to his office to watch the reaction pour in. "I was nervous."

But most of the reaction has been positive, he said. Millions have watched the video — 10 million on just the department's posting.

The video says officers in Georgia respond to over 65,000 family violence calls a year.

It concludes with a message to victims of domestic abuse: You are not alone and there are resources to help. Among those resources — the National Domestic Abuse hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports that "20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner" in the United States.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office went in a completely different direction with their viral lip sync challenge video.

Pickens County Sheriff's Office

