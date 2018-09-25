US President Donald Trump speaks at a political rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on August 2, 2018.

AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON – New polls show Democrats doing well in the Great Lakes industrial states that were crucial to President Donald Trump's victory.

Democratic senatorial candidates have double-digit leads in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to Ipsos Public Affairs polls released Wednesday. Democrats running for governor in those states also have healthy advantages.

“We went into it thinking that these races were going to be a little bit closer," said Ipsos vice president Chris Jackson. "But it looks like the Democrats are performing pretty strongly across the region with a couple of exceptions.”

The exceptions are a dead heat in Indiana's Senate race and in Ohio's gubernatorial contest.

Trump won Indiana – the home of his running mate – by 19 percentage points and captured the swing state of Ohio by 8 points.

But it's Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin that propelled Trump to victory with razor-thin margins in those states.

If Clinton had won the three – as many expected – she would have won the election, but she lost each of them by less than 1 percent of the vote.

Those three states together hadn’t backed a Republican nominee since Ronald Reagan in 1984.

Now, a greater share of likely voters surveyed in those states said they're motivated to vote for a candidate who will oppose Trump than those wanting a candidate who will support Trump.

The biggest gap was in Michigan, where 56 percent want a candidate who will stand up to Trump, compared to 41 percent who want a Trump ally.

In Indiana, by contrast, voters are nearly evenly divided in their preference. That could be one reason why Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly is locked in a close contest with Republican challenger Mike Braun.

In all five states surveyed, health care and the economy were the top issue for voters. One in five likely voters in Wisconsin named it the most important issue in determining their vote.

"That really is central to what Democrats are focused on this year," Jackson said of health care.

Here's a look at the state of play in those states:

Indiana

Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly is in a toss-up race against Republican Mike Braun, 46-43 percent.

Not quite half of likely voters (48 percent) are motivated to vote for a candidate who supports Trump and not quite half (47 percent) want to vote for a candidate who opposes Trump.

(Online survey of 1,181 registered voters from Sept. 12-19. Credibility interval is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.)

Michigan

Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow is ahead of Republican John James 55-35 percent.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer is ahead of Republican Bill Schuette 52-39 percent.

More than half (56 percent) of likely voters are motivated to vote for a candidate who opposes Trump compared with 41 percent who want a candidate who supports Trump.

(Online survey of 1,150 registered voters from Sept. 14-21. Credibility interval is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.)

Pennsylvania

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey is ahead of Republican Lou Barletta 53-37 percent.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is ahead of Republican Scott Wagner 55-38 percent.

More than half (55 percent) of likely voters are motivated to vote for a candidate who opposes Trump compared with 43 percent who want a candidate who supports Trump.

(Online survey of 1,080 registered voters from Sept. 12-19. Credibility interval is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.)

Ohio

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown is ahead of Republican Jim Renacci 50-39 percent.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray is in a toss-up race against Republican Mike DeWine 44-45 percent.

About half (52 percent) of likely voters are motivated to vote for a candidate who opposes Trump compared with 46 percent who want a candidate who supports Trump.

(Online survey of 1,074 registered voters from Sept. 13-20. Credibility interval is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.)

Wisconsin

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin is ahead of Republican Leah Vukmir 52-39 percent.

Democratic challenger Tony Evers is ahead of Republican Gov. Scott Walker 50-43 percent.

More than half (54 percent) of likely voters are motivated to vote for a candidate who opposes Trump compared with 42 percent who want a candidate who supports Trump.

(Online survey of 1,109 registered voters from Sept. 14-21. Credibility interval is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.)

Contributing: Todd Spangler, Detroit Free Press.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com