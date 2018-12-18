Special counsel Robert Mueller's office has publicly filed a redacted version of the document in the case against Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser.

The move come in response to a federal judge's order ahead of Flynn's sentencing Tuesday. Mueller's team has recommended that Flynn receive no jail time following "substantial" cooperation.

Mueller's team has sharply pushed back at any suggestion that Flynn was duped, with prosecutors responding in their own sentencing memo Friday that there was no obligation to warn Flynn against lying.

The documents show that FBI agents interviewed Flynn about his contacts with Russia, including past trips to the country and his conversations with Sergey Kislyak, then Russia's ambassador to the U.S.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying about the contents of those conversations with Kislyak. The notes show Flynn told agents he didn't tell Kislyak not to escalate its response to Obama sanctions on Russia. But he admitted last year that he did.

