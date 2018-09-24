WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Monday he would be holding a second summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un “in the not too distant future.”

In New York for high-level meetings at the United Nations, Trump offered effusive praise for Kim and said the negotiations over North Korea’s nuclear arsenal have resulted in “tremendous progress” – an assertion rejected by several outside experts and even some of Trump’s own advisers.

"Chairman Kim has been terrific," Trump said Monday, arguing that the U.S. is "making more progress than anybody has made ever" in persuading North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons and stop producing nuclear material.

Trump made his remarks at the start of a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae In, who traveled to Pyongyang last week in an effort to jump-start denuclearization talks between the three countries. Moon and Trump were in New York for the U.N. sessions, and they held a private meeting Monday to discuss North Korea, trade and other issues.

Moon and Trump have both made the denuclearization talks a central focus of their respective administrations. Moon made his trip to North Korea last week as talks between the U.S. and North Korea appeared to stall, with Trump suggesting that North Korea had not followed through on Kim’s pledge at the Singapore summit to work toward “complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

But experts have noted that the June agreement was vaguely worded and did not include any specific details about how North Korea would go about dismantling its nuclear program. Last month, a United Nations watchdog organization reported there were no signs that Kim’s government had stopped its nuclear weapons activities.

