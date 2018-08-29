President Donald Trump made a series of posts overnight Tuesday in which he claimed Hillary Clinton's emails were hacked by China.

Trump posted the claims along with a suggestion to the FBI and Justice Department to investigate the matter.

"Hillary Clinton’s Emails, many of which are Classified Information, got hacked by China," the president tweeted. "Next move better be by the FBI & DOJ or, after all of their other missteps (Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr, FISA, Dirty Dossier etc.), their credibility will be forever gone!"

U.S. intelligence agencies have pointed to Russia as the nation who orchestrated the hacking of emails of top officials at the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 election.

The FBI rebuked Trump's comments in a statement Wednesday afternoon to NBC News, saying the bureau "has not found any evidence the servers were compromised."

On Wednesday, China denied the allegations made by Trump and said it was far from the first time they had surfaced.

“We are firmly opposed to all forms of cyberattacks and espionage,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular briefing Wednesday.

She said China is a staunch defender of cybersecurity.

In another overnight tweet, Trump joked about Russia's role in the hacking scheme.

"Report just out: 'China hacked Hillary Clinton’s private Email Server.' Are they sure it wasn’t Russia (just kidding!)? What are the odds that the FBI and DOJ are right on top of this? Actually, a very big story. Much classified information!" Trump said.

The president's posts appeared to stem back to news reports this week in which unnamed sources briefed on the matter said a Chinese company embedded a code in Clinton's private email server that instantly forwarded all emails.

Trump has repeatedly tried to paint Mueller's probe into Russian interference as a "witch hunt."

This summer, as part of the special counsel's investigation, a federal grand jury indicted a dozen Russian intelligence officers in the hacking scheme of top Democrats.

The 11-count indictment, unveiled earlier this summer just days before Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, asserted that the Russian suspects "engaged in a sustained effort'' to penetrate the most sensitive repositories of information held by the Democratic Party.

