WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is exploring "different" sources to pay for his proposed wall along the Mexican border, the White House said Tuesday in a potential sign the administration is backing away from a confrontation with Congress days before a partial government shutdown.

“There are certainly a number of different funding sources that we’ve identified that we can use, that we can couple with money that would be given through congressional appropriations that would help us get to that $5 billion that the president needs in order to protect our border," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told Fox News.

“At the end of the day we don’t want to shut down the government, we want to shut down the border,” she said.

Lawmakers have until midnight Friday to pass a spending measure or shut down some federal agencies. But negotiations are caught up in a fight over Trump's demand for $5 billion to pay for the border wall he promised to build during his campaign.

Trump has previously suggested that Mexico would pay for the wall. Earlier this year he floated the idea that the military would build it. Sanders did not say what specific source of funding the White House is considering for the wall.

Trump deployed 5,600 active-duty troops to the border this fall ahead of the midterm election to address a caravan of Central Americans making its way toward the U.S. The Pentagon estimated in November that the deployment has cost $210 million. The number of active-duty troops has since fallen to about 3,000.

....People do not yet realize how much of the Wall, including really effective renovation, has already been built. If the Democrats do not give us the votes to secure our Country, the Military will build the remaining sections of the Wall. They know how important it is! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2018

Contributing: Tom Vanden Brook

