WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Sunday he is looking forward to a second meeting soon with Kim Jong Un, as he hailed a weekend conference between his secretary of State and the North Korean leader.
Trump did not provide a date or location for a follow-up summit.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "had a good meeting with Chairman Kim today in Pyongyang," Trump tweeted. "Progress made on Singapore Summit Agreements! I look forward to seeing Chairman Kim again, in the near future."
Trump and Kim met in Singapore in June, and that summit ended with Kim's pledge to de-nuclearize the Korean Peninsula.
Foreign policy analysts have questioned whether Kim is living up to that commitment, but Trump has defended the North Korean dictator.
Trump previously mentioned a second meeting while he was attending high-level meetings at the United Nations.
During a political rally last month in West Virginia, Trump mentioned letters from Kim.
"He wrote me beautiful letters, and they’re great letters," Trump said. "We fell in love.”
