WASHINGTON – President Trump is zeroing in on a historic choice for the Supreme Court by focusing on at least three solidly conservative federal appeals court judges: Brett Kavanaugh, Raymond Kethledge and Amy Coney Barrett, people familiar with the process said Thursday.

“I think I have it down to four people and I think of the four people, I have it down to three or two," Trump said during a flight to Great Falls, Montana. "I think they’re all outstanding. Honestly, I could pick any of the 25 and they would be terrific."

Amid fierce lobbying by groups aligned with the different candidates, the president prepared to decamp to his Bedminster, N.J., golf resort later Thursday to make his final decision, according to people familiar with the search who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the selection process.

The president finished the interview process this week for the seat being vacated by retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy the sources said, but it remained possible he might talk by phone with one or more candidates over the weekend if he feels he needs more information.

Asked if any of the contenders would visit Bedminster this weekend, Trump said: "I was thinking about it. I doubt it. Unlikely.”

Even as the focus narrowed Thursday to the three apparent finalists from Trump's list of 25, one source said the possibility of a wild-card nominee cannot be discounted. Among those still under consideration is Judge Amul Thapar, named by Trump last year to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. He is supported by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Vice President Pence and other aides will join him in New Jersey this weekend, Trump said, and he will probably "have a decision made in my mind by Sunday. We’ll announce it on Monday."

Meanwhile, supporters of the various contenders lobbied heavily on Thursday, as they have all week, making phone calls to White House officials and penning newspaper opinion pieces.

The jockeying has served as a preview of things to come once a nominee is announced. Then, liberal and conservative groups will spend tens of millions of dollars on the airwaves in hopes of influencing key senators.

The White House is planning an elaborate, prime-time announcement Monday night to rival the one in which Trump unveiled his first nominee, Justice Neil Gorsuch, just 11 days into his presidency last January.

Kavanaugh and Kethledge are seen as favorites, if only because Trump is asking more questions about them, sources said.

Kavanaugh, 53, enjoys the backing of conservative legal and political activists who have fought previous confirmation battles in the Senate. They see the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit judge as the most reliable choice because he's written hundreds of opinions after 12 years on the bench.

But some Trump supporters oppose him, in part because he worked at the White House under George W. Bush, viewed as a traditional rather than an insurgent president in the Trump mold. In addition, Kavanaugh has written opinions on abortion and health care that some conservatives view as too compromising.

Many evangelical activists, who represent a crucial part of Trump's political base, favor Barrett. They cite her performance last fall during a U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit confirmation battle in which her deep Catholic faith became an issue for some Democrats, led by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

But proponents of Kavanaugh and Kethledge say she lacks the experience for a Supreme Court job. Barrett, 46, has served on the Chicago-based court only since November.

Kethledge, 51, impressed Trump during his interview, officials said, but he is not as well-known as the other two candidates. An avid fisherman and hunter, he is known in part for his vivid writing style, which he practices from a remote cabin near Lake Huron that lacks Internet access.

Kennedy, who turns 82 this month, held the most important seat on the court for more than a decade: He was the swing vote on issues ranging from abortion and affirmative action to gay rights and capital punishment, often siding with the court’s more liberal justices. His departure will leave a hole in the middle of the court that Republicans are eager to fill with a more reliable conservative.

Republicans are confident they have the votes to confirm anyone Trump chooses, given the party's majority in the Senate and the possibility of picking up votes of Democratic senators from states that heavily favored Trump in 2016.

The traditional 60-vote threshold for high court nominees was abolished last April when Democrats threatened to block Gorsuch’s confirmation. That led McConnell to push through a rules change allowing justices to be confirmed with simple majority votes.

The battle is likely to play out over the next three months. Republicans hope to fill Kennedy’s seat before the court’s 2018 term begins in October, and well in advance of the November elections. But Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, has said that timetable may prove overly optimistic.

