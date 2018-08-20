WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump kept up his attacks on Robert Mueller's office Monday, saying the special counsel is trying to pin something on him by interviewing the White House counsel for some 30 hours.

"Anybody needing that much time when they know there is no Russian Collusion is just someone looking for trouble," Trump said in a pair of tweets.

Trump, a long-time critic of the special counsel, continued a new line of attack that began over the weekend with news that Mueller's team has, over the past year, interviewed White House counsel Don McGahn for a total of some 30 hours.

In his tweets Monday, Trump said he waived executive privilege in allowing Mueller to speak with McGahn, hoping it would expedite the investigation.

"Disgraced and discredited Bob Mueller and his whole group of Angry Democrat Thugs spent over 30 hours with the White House Councel, only with my approval, for purposes of transparency," Trump tweeted, misspelling McGahn's title.

Trump said prosecutors "are enjoying ruining people’s lives and REFUSE to look at the real corruption on the Democrat side ... They are a National Disgrace!"

In an addendum, Trump denied both collusion and obstruction with respect to Russia.

"Where’s the Collusion? They made up a phony crime called Collusion, and when there was no Collusion they say there was Obstruction (of a phony crime that never existed)," he said. "If you FIGHT BACK or say anything bad about the Rigged Witch Hunt, they scream Obstruction!"

The president does not know for sure what kind of information McGahn may have provided to Mueller, who is investigating possible contacts between Trump's presidential campaign and Russians who sought to influence the 2016 election on their behalf.

Mueller is also investigating whether Trump has sought to obstruct the Russia investigation.

Disgraced and discredited Bob Mueller and his whole group of Angry Democrat Thugs spent over 30 hours with the White House Councel, only with my approval, for purposes of transparency. Anybody needing that much time when they know there is no Russian Collusion is just someone.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018

....looking for trouble. They are enjoying ruining people’s lives and REFUSE to look at the real corruption on the Democrat side - the lies, the firings, the deleted Emails and soooo much more! Mueller’s Angry Dems are looking to impact the election. They are a National Disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018

The renewed attacks on Mueller come at a pivotal time in the probe, as a jury is deliberating bank fraud charges against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Many legal analysts believe Mueller is seeking testimony from Manafort, and a conviction would increase the pressure.

For his part, Trump has defended his campaign aide and suggested he hopes for an acquittal.

In a steady volley of attacks that have gone on for months now, Trump has complained that Mueller's staff are political partisans. He said they should be investigating opponents who retained an ex-British spy to investigate Trump's relationship with Russia in the years preceding the 2016 election.

