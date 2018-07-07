Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump disembarks his campaign jet with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie for a rally at Millington Regional Jetport Feb. 27, 2016 in Millington, TN.

Michael B. Thomas, AFP/Getty Images

Model aircraft flyers throughout Central New Jersey are hoping they could one day be allowed to fly while the president is in town.

Whenever President Donald Trump makes a visit to his private golf course in Bedminster, or anywhere else in the country for that matter, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issues a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) for a 30-mile radius.

This year, Trump has visited the Central New Jersey golf course twice. Last year, he came several times during the summer.

The TFRs ground aircrafts as large as a Boeing 757 — like Trump's own personal jet — and as small a model RC plane.

"It affects our ability for educating people, bringing them into the hobby, because our hobby is family-oriented and community-based," said Eric Williams, vice president of District II for the Academy of Model Aeronautics. "It also affects the community events and organizations that we support."

Just how many people does this impact? Williams said there are around 30 clubs associated with the AMA within the 30-mile radius of the TFR when the president is at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. He also said there are about 2,500 members affected by the TFR.

Last year, for example, members of the Broken Props Airplane Club, a part of Somerset County 4-H, could not fly their model airplanes at the Somerset County 4-H Fair because Trump was visiting his golf course in Bedminster.

In addition, the New Jersey Festival of Ballooning had to meet with the Secret Service last year to gain permission to fly balloons at the Readington festival if Trump was in town. FAA referred questions to the Secret Service.

Williams, whose region covers New Jersey, New York and Europe, has been flying model aircrafts for more than five decades and has been involved as an officer with the AMA for the past 10 years.

He said AMA wants to come to a "workable solution" with the FAA "because AMA is all for the protection of the president, obviously, we want nothing to compromise the mission of the Secret Service."

But including model aircrafts in a blanket TFR is "unnecessary," he said.

"AMA believes that at some level some restrictions should be placed," Williams said. "But grounding all model aircraft activity within 30 miles, which is nearly 3,000 square miles, is really unnecessary. It doesn't make sense."

He said model RC aircrafts are different from planes and drones because model planes operate within the "line of sight," or can only fly when the aircraft is within view, as opposed to drones which sometimes have video cameras for distance flying.

Williams also said that most model RC aircrafts, especially those with AMA, only fly in designated flying fields.

"Again, we fly in specific places and specific locations so those are the locations that we'd like to seek waivers for to fly," he said.

U.S. Rep. Leonard Lance, R-N.J., wants the FAA to study the economic impact of TFRs on local airports and to come up with recommendations. In April, Lance wrote an amendment to that effect that was attached to legislation relating to the FAA.

"There's a bit of an economic impact here, there's events for charitable organizations that we can't be raising funds for and helping, when we have these TFRs," he said.

TFRs have been issued when other presidents and VIP government officials visited parts of the country, Williams made clear, but "it seems to have escalated more in maybe the last five to eight years."

Tony Rossi, the president of the Somerset RC Club, said including model aircrafts in TFRs is "ridiculous."

The fact that model RC aircrafts operate within the line of sight should make a difference when it comes to determining what and who is banned from flying, he said.

"It's hard on everybody," Rossi said, adding that a lot of his members work during the week and look forward to flying on the weekends, but aren't able to do so when Trump is in town.

Instead, Rossi, who lives in Franklin Township, has been making the hour drive down to Pemberton in South Jersey to fly his model aircrafts outside of the 30-mile TFR.

Williams is hoping that the concerns of the model aircraft clubs are heard by the FAA.

"I want to stress the point that we understand the need for the protection of the president, unquestionably," Williams said. "But, again, we think that if we work with them, we can come up with reasonable solutions."

Follow Nick Muscavage on Twitter: @nmuscavage

The Broken Props Airplane Club at the Somerset County 4-H Fair.

Nick Muscavage/Staff Photo

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com