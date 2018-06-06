President Donald Trump wants to control spending on drugs. One of his big ideas: include prices in advertisements, just like warnings about side effects.

That’s not as simple as it sounds.

Apart from legal questions about whether the Food and Drug Administration has the authority to require pricing in ads, other uncertainties arise.

For example, what is the right number to use?

There is a dizzying array of ways to look at drug prices, including average wholesale and average sales prices.

And dosage factors in. Would the price be pegged to a monthly cost? A per-dose cost? Or, even more inscrutable, a “unit cost,” which may not equal a single dose?

A final complication: The prices likely would not be what most consumers actually pay.

Most patients with insurance typically shell out either a flat-dollar copayment or a percentage of the drug’s cost. Some patients get coupons that can reduce their cost to zero.

An FDA working group is currently studying these issues.

Still, we wondered how drug prices pinned to ads might look, hypothetically.

We picked the top 10 most-advertised drugs by spending, courtesy of a list from Kantar Media, which advises clients on advertising and tracks spending, and showed how much each drug company spent last year on those ads. Another consulting group, Connecture, then figured the typical monthly costs, based on average wholesale prices. Those costs are based on typical dosages.

Here’s what we found:

The costs for Humira

Drug: Humira

Company: AbbVie

Monthly cost: $5,846.44

Typical regimen: 40 mg every other week by injection

2017 advertising: $429 million

Treats: Rheumatoid arthritis, chronic plaque psoriasis, Crohn’s disease

The cost of Lyrica

Drug: Lyrica

Company: Pfizer

Monthly cost: $1,070.15

Typical regimen: 300 mg per day in pill form

2017 advertising: $350 million

Treats: Fibromyalgia, diabetic nerve pain, spinal cord injury nerve pain and pain after shingles

The cost of Xeljanz

Drug: Xeljanz

Company: Pfizer

Monthly cost: $4,914.77

Typical regimen: 5 mg twice daily in pill form

2017 advertising: $273 million

Treats: Rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis

The cost of Eliquis

Drug: Eliquis

Company: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Monthly cost: $502.84

Typical regimen: 5 mg twice daily in pill form

2017 advertising: $227 million

Treats: Prevention of stroke and blood clots

The cost of Keytruda

Drug: Keytruda

Company: Merck

Monthly cost: $8,369.36

Typical regimen: 200 mg every three weeks by infusion

2017 advertising: $209 million

Treats: Melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer and other cancers

The cost of Taltz

Drug: Taltz

Company: Eli Lilly

Monthly cost: $6,193.92

Typical regimen: 80 mg every four weeks by injection

2017 advertising: $207 million

Treats: Plaque psoriasis, active psoriatic arthritis

The cost of Chantix

Drug: Chantix

Company: Pfizer

Monthly cost: $515.89

Typical regimen: 1 mg twice daily in pill form

2017 advertising: $207 million

Treats: Aid in smoking cessation

The cost of Trulicity

Drug: Trulicity

Company: Eli Lilly

Monthly cost: $876.24

Typical regimen: 0.75 mg once weekly by injection

2017 advertising: $195 million

Treats: Type 2 diabetes

The cost of Cosentyx

Drug: Cosentyx

Company: Novartis

Monthly cost: $11,309.72

Typical regimen: 300 mg every four weeks by injection

2017 advertising: $174 million

Treats: Plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis

The cost of Entresto

Drug: Entresto

Company: Novartis

Monthly cost: $555.91

Typical regimen: 97 mg/103 mg twice daily in pill form

2017 advertising: $159 million

Treats: Chronic heart failure

Sources: Kantar Media, Connecture

KHN’s coverage of prescription drug development, costs and pricing is supported by the Laura and John Arnold Foundation.

