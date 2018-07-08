In case you didn't already know, Prince Harry is officially the sweetest.

Duchess Meghan's wedding day makeup artist Daniel Martin revealed in an interview with InStyle Tuesday that the royal couldn't get enough of his bride's natural wedding look, which left her freckles visible for the world to see.

“After the ceremony, Harry kept saying thank you," Martin said. "He was thanking me for making her look like herself.”

For Martin, going the natural route with the newfound royal was a no-brainer.

“The last thing you want (is) to look at your wedding pictures and go, ‘Remember when highlighting was the rage?’” he said. "At the end of the day, you want to look like your best self."

We couldn't agree more!

More: Duchess Meghan turns 37! Here's how her life has changed as a royal

More: Duchess Meghan suffers wardrobe malfunction at a wedding on her birthday

Scenes from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com