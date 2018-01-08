Trump and Stormy Daniels head to Ohio — separately

President Donald Trump and adult film star Stormy Daniels will be three counties apart in Ohio on Saturday — Trump stumping for a Republican running for U.S. Congress and Daniels performing at a private strip club. The two venues are about 90 miles apart. Both the president and the porn star have a rocky history together, with Daniels claiming that she had sex with Trump in 2006 while he was married. Trump has denied the allegations.

First round of Iranian economic sanctions take effect

Economic sanctions on Iran, the outcome of President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the 2015 nuclear accord, will go into effect Saturday. The sanctions will limit Iran's access to U.S. dollars, its trade in gold and other commodities, as well as its car industry. The second round of sanctions target Iran's oil industry and are set to be reimposed in November. In the past few days, Trump has thrown around the idea of meeting with Iran on another nuclear deal — an offer made just one week after Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani exchanged threats over the renewal of the sanctions.

Pro Football Hall of Fame inducts new members

Eight men will be enshrined into the most exclusive club as the Pro Football Hall of Fame inducts new members to its 56th class on Saturday. Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, Brian Urlacher, Brian Dawkins, Robert Brazile, Jerry Kramer and Bobby Beathard will have their moment in the spotlight — Terrell Owens, the other Class of 2018 member, opted not to show up for the celebration.  If you're already looking towards next year's Hall of Fame and possible inductees, these are the top candidates. We've also pondered which active NFL players will one day be enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2018
Brian Dawkins, safety - Philadelphia Eagles (1996-2008), Denver Broncos (2009-2011)
Brian Dawkins, safety - Philadelphia Eagles (1996-2008), Denver Broncos (2009-2011)
Brian Dawkins, safety - Philadelphia Eagles (1996-2008), Denver Broncos (2009-2011)
Brian Dawkins, safety - Philadelphia Eagles (1996-2008), Denver Broncos (2009-2011)
Brian Dawkins, safety - Philadelphia Eagles (1996-2008), Denver Broncos (2009-2011)
Ray Lewis, LB - Baltimore Ravens (1996-2012)
Ray Lewis, LB - Baltimore Ravens (1996-2012)
Ray Lewis, LB - Baltimore Ravens (1996-2012)
Ray Lewis, LB - Baltimore Ravens (1996-2012)
Ray Lewis, LB - Baltimore Ravens (1996-2012)
Randy Moss, WR - Minnesota Vikings (1998-2004, 2010), Oakland Raiders (2005-06), New England Patriots (2007-2010), Tennessee Titans (2010), San Francisco 49ers (2012)
Randy Moss, WR - Minnesota Vikings (1998-2004, 2010), Oakland Raiders (2005-06), New England Patriots (2007-2010), Tennessee Titans (2010), San Francisco 49ers (2012)
Randy Moss, WR - Minnesota Vikings (1998-2004, 2010), Oakland Raiders (2005-06), New England Patriots (2007-2010), Tennessee Titans (2010), San Francisco 49ers (2012)
Randy Moss, WR - Minnesota Vikings (1998-2004, 2010), Oakland Raiders (2005-06), New England Patriots (2007-2010), Tennessee Titans (2010), San Francisco 49ers (2012)
Randy Moss, WR - Minnesota Vikings (1998-2004, 2010), Oakland Raiders (2005-06), New England Patriots (2007-2010), Tennessee Titans (2010), San Francisco 49ers (2012)
Terrell Owens, WR - San Francisco 49ers (1996-2003), Philadelphia Eagles (2004-05), Dallas Cowboys (2006-08), Buffalo Bills (2009), Cincinnati Bengals (2010)
Terrell Owens, WR - San Francisco 49ers (1996-2003), Philadelphia Eagles (2004-05), Dallas Cowboys (2006-08), Buffalo Bills (2009), Cincinnati Bengals (2010)
Terrell Owens, WR - San Francisco 49ers (1996-2003), Philadelphia Eagles (2004-05), Dallas Cowboys (2006-08), Buffalo Bills (2009), Cincinnati Bengals (2010)
Terrell Owens, WR - San Francisco 49ers (1996-2003), Philadelphia Eagles (2004-05), Dallas Cowboys (2006-08), Buffalo Bills (2009), Cincinnati Bengals (2010)
Terrell Owens, WR - San Francisco 49ers (1996-2003), Philadelphia Eagles (2004-05), Dallas Cowboys (2006-08), Buffalo Bills (2009), Cincinnati Bengals (2010)
Brian Urlacher, LB - Chicago Bears (2000-2012)
Brian Urlacher, LB - Chicago Bears (2000-2012)
Brian Urlacher, LB - Chicago Bears (2000-2012)
Brian Urlacher, LB - Chicago Bears (2000-2012)
Brian Urlacher, LB - Chicago Bears (2000-2012)
Robert Brazile, LB - Houston Oilers (1975-1984)
Jerry Kramer, OG - Green Bay Packers (1958-1968)
Bobby Beathard, contributor - Kansas City Chiefs scout (1966-67), Atlanta Falcons scout (1968-1971), Miami Dolphins director of player personnel (1972-77), Washington Redskins general manager (1978-1988) and San Diego Chargers general manager (1990-99)

Protests planned against the NRA

A protest called the "National March on the NRA" is planned for Saturday at the National Rifle Association headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia. Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, who founded the March for Our Lives organization, will join others to protest the role of the gun rights organization in blocking gun-control laws  — they'll also call for the IRS to revoke the tax-exempt status of the NRA.  On Friday, protesters gathered and jeered as incoming NRA president Oliver North addressed a GOP fundraiser in Western Kentucky, coming just seven months after the shooting at the nearby Marshall County High School that left two students dead and 14 injured. Similar ‘sister marches’ are planned in about two dozen other cities.

Happy birthday, Duchess Meghan!

Saturday marks the first birthday as a royal for Duchess Meghan of Sussex as she rings in No. 37. Curious what Duke Harry has planned for the occasion? Don't hold your breath — Kensington Palace would never announce such "private" matters. But don't worry, USA TODAY Life is celebrating the former Meghan Markle by noting how she has changed since her wedding on May 19, and how she is changing some royal conventions.

Duchess Meghan Style Diary
Welcome to your new life, Duchess Meghan of Sussex. The job of being royal means participation in lots of colorful ceremonies, such as Trooping the Colour, the annual parade to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday. Duchess Meghan participated in her first, in London on June 9, 2018, a few weeks after she married Prince Harry.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, shows his bride, Duchess Meghan of Sussex, the ropes during the traditional royal carriage parade during Trooping the Colour ceremony in London, June 9, 2018.
Duchess Meghan wore a pale pink Carolina Herrera off-the shoulder portrait collar top and midi pencil skirt paired with a Philip Treacy saucer-shaped fascinator hat.
Duchess Meghan was positioned right behind Queen Elizabeth II on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping The Colour parade and traditional air force fly-past.
Duchess Meghan is getting her royal wave right as she rides in a carriage with Prince Harry during the Trooping the Colour ceremonies on June 9, 2018.
Duchess Meghan joined her new sister-in-law, Duchess Kate of Cambridge, on the balcony.
The entire royal family gathers on Buckingham Palace balcony after the Trooping the Colour parade. In this picture, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are seen with the queen, her son, Prince Andrew of York, Duchess Camilla of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Duchess Kate of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, Prince William, and one of the queen's great-granddaughters, Savannah Phillips. LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 09: Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, Prince George of Cambridge and Isla Phillips watch the flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on June 9, 2018 in London, England. The annual ceremony involving over 1400 guardsmen and cavalry, is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. The parade marks the official birthday of the Sovereign, even though the Queen's actual birthday is on April 21st. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775171454 ORIG FILE ID: 970405304
Duchess Meghan smiles as she attends her first royal garden party at Buckingham Palace, May 22, 2018. It was her first royal engagement since her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19.
Prince Harry and his bride, Duchess Meghan, make their royal debut as a couple at their first engagement, a garden party at Buckingham Palace, to celebrate his father, Prince Charles, and his charitable endeavors. in London on May 22, 2018.
Duchess Meghan wore a blush pink frock with sheer shoulders by Goat, plus the saucer-shaped hat by Philip Treacy, for the garden party.
Duchess Meghan was all smiles as she posed with her new father-in-law, Prince Charles, and his wife, Duchess Camilla of Cornwall, on the palace porch before descending to the garden party.
Duchess Meghan, an American former actress, holds on to her hat at the garden party. She's getting used to the proper wearing of hats, a crucial royal accessory.
Prince Harry, dressed in a morning coat, and his bride, Duchess Meghan, hold on to each other as they greet guests at the palace garden party, Mary 22, 2018.
At the end of the garden party, a reassuring back pat from Duchess Meghan for her new husband, Prince Harry.
