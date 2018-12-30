Donald Trump’s relationship with Vladimir Putin President Donald Trump, right, looks at Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they take place for a family photo, during the G20 Leaders' Summit in Buenos Aires, on Nov. 30, 2018. Global leaders gather in the Argentine capital for a two-day G20 summit beginning on Friday likely to be dominated by simmering international tensions over trade. President Donald J. Trump looks toward Russian President Vladimir Putin as the attend the international ceremony for the Centenary of the WWI Armistice of Nov. 11, 1918 at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France on Nov. 11, 2018. Heads of State and Government commemorate their fallen soldiers in France. Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, and US President Donald Trump as they attend a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Nov. 11, 2018 as part of commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the November 11, 1918 armistice, ending World War I. US President Donald Trump sits opposite Russian President Vladimir Putin during lunch at the Elysee Palace during the occasion of the commemoration ceremony of the 100th anniversary since the end of The First World War on Nov. 11, 2018 in Paris, France. Heads of State from around the world gather in Paris to commemorate the end of the First World War. US President Donald Trump, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk as they make their way to take the "family photo" during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit in the central Vietnamese city of Danang on Nov. 11, 2017. US President Donald Trump, left, chats with Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they attend the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit in the central Vietnamese city of Danang on Nov. 11, 2017. US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they pose for a group photo ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit leaders gala dinner in the central Vietnamese city of Danang on November 10, 2017. US President Donald Trump tosses a soccer ball to his wife first lady Melania Trump after Russian President Vladimir Putin presented it to him during a news conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland on July 16, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a soccer ball to U.S. President Donald Trump, left, during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018. US President Donald Trump, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and others wait for a working lunch meeting at Finland's Presidential Palace on July 16, 2018 in Helsinki, Finland. The US and Russian leaders opened an historic summit in Helsinki, with Donald Trump promising an "extraordinary relationship" and Vladimir Putin saying it was high time to thrash out disputes around the world. US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, pose for a photograph at the beginning of a one-on-one meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald J. Trump shake hands as First Lady Melania Trump looks on during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland on July 16, 2018. U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the beginning of a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018. President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Hamburg. President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office of the White House, Jan. 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. Also pictured, from left, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, Press Secretary Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. On Saturday, President Trump is making several phone calls with world leaders from Japan, Germany, Russia, France and Australia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued holiday greetings to dozens of global leaders Sunday, and President Donald Trump made his list.

Putin said relations between the U.S.and Russia are the key to "ensuring strategic stability and international security." Putin added that Russia is "open to dialogue with the United States on the most extensive agenda."

Putin issued a similar note to Trump last year, urging equality in bilateral relations that would allow "progress in promoting pragmatic cooperation designed for the long term.”

That progress has been slow. Scores of Russian diplomats were expelled this year in response to the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain that was linked to the Kremlin. And special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the U.S. election has brought intense scrutiny on communications between Trump's inner circle and Russian operatives.

This year's one-sentence nod to Trump was released by the Kremlin, wedged between a note to Queen Elizabeth and Theresa May and one to Pope Francis. Putin wished the Britons health and happiness and expressed a hope for stronger relations with the Vatican "to uphold the ideals of justice and peace in the world and to promote dialogue between various religions."

Putin didn't forget Syria, in the midst of a disastrous and deadly civil war that again drew the global spotlight this month. Trump announced the last U.S. troops would be pulled out, a decision that drew accolades from Putin. The Russian president's holiday greeting for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad promised "all-round assistance" for his government and people "in their fight against terrorism and efforts to protect state sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made Putin's list, but Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, another key player in Syria, was not mentioned in the Kremlin release.

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu got a shoutout, with Putin suggesting that Israel and Russia will develop relations "for the benefit of the peoples of both states and in the interest of strengthening peace, security and stability in the Middle East."

China's Xi Jinping drew New Year and the Spring Festival greetings, too. Putin said the two nations' "trust-based partnership" has reached an "unprecedented" level.

