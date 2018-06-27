The owner of the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia, who asked White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave, has resigned from a local business group.

Stephanie Wilkinson stepped down Tuesday as the director of Main Street Lexington, which works to improve the city’s downtown, WSLS-TV in Roanoke, Virginia, reported.

“Considering the events of the past weekend, Stephanie felt it best that for the continued success of Main Street Lexington, she should step aside,” Elizabeth Branner, president of the Main Street Lexington Board of Directors, said in a statement.

Tuesday afternoon, Trump supporters and advocates protested outside of the Red Hen asking for tolerance and civility.

The restaurant is not scheduled to open until July 5.

On Friday night, Wilkinson asked Sanders to leave the Virginia restaurant because of her connection to President Donald Trump.

"Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left," Sanders tweeted Saturday. "Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so."

