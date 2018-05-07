Esmerelda Garza

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Texas mother who is accused of selling her children wanted to settle a drug money debt, according to an arrest report.

Texas Department of Public Safety special agents on June 29 executed a search warrant at a home in Nueces County when they found a 7-year-old boy.

A woman told investigators she bought the boy from Esmeralda Garza for $2,500.

When investigators asked Garza about her child, she told them her son was with the woman who bought him.

"Garza stated that she and her boyfriend owe drug money and gave her child to (the woman) who pay $500 cash and clear the owe debt and and extra $700 when the 'custody paperwork' was signed," the report states.

DPS Sgt. Nathan Brandley said the Corpus Christi woman was "in the process" of selling her two daughters, ages 2 and 3.

The exact address where the warrant was executed was redacted by police.

Garza, 29, was arrested for selling a child which is a third degree felony. She was booked into Nueces County Jail with her bail set at $100,000.

An unidentified man and woman were also arrested, a news release states.

Brandley said the incident is still under investigation.

