Researchers with the Mayo Clinic said they have discovered specific genes linked to an increased risk of developing an aggressive form of breast cancer.

The team performed genetic testing on more than 10,000 patients with triple-negative breast cancer, which has a five-year survival rate, said Mayo Clinic geneticist Fergus Couch, who lead the study, in a statement.

Researchers found alternations in five genes — BARD1, BRCA1, BRCA2, PALB2 and RAD51D — were associated with a high risk for triple-negative breast cancer, as well as an overall higher risk for getting breast cancer among Caucasians and African Americans. The study also showed mutations with two other genes — BRIP1 and RAD51C — were linked to a more moderate risk of triple-negative breast cancer.

More: Early dinner time associated with lower risk of cancer, says study

More: Terminal breast cancer patient now cancer-free, thanks to experimental therapy

"This study is the first to establish which genes are associated with high lifetime risks of triple-negative breast cancer," said Couch in a statement.

Although studies have found mutations of these genes in cancer patients, Couch said this study "identifies new specific and strong associations between the susceptibility genes RAD51D and BARD1, and triple-negative breast cancer risk."

Their findings were published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

Couch said the results could lead to expanded genetic testing as well as better strategies for prevention.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com