Taco Bell introduces the Watermelon Freeze with little candies in place of seeds

Taco Bell

The concoctions are getting crazier and more outlandish.

This summer, there's a pickle-flavored slush, a watermelon one with seeds you can swallow and a lineup of other drinks to help beat the heat.

“In a world where the ordinary gets ignored, everyone is trying to do something extraordinary," New York-based brand consultant Allen Adamson said. "They're trying to find the edge of the table so they’re concocting drinks from pickles to radishes."

There's not a radish-flavored drink that Adamson knows of, but given some of the crazier drinks hitting the market, no one will count it out.

"The trick is to be so different that you get people to do a double take and look at it again," said Adamson, co-founder at Metaforce.co. "It’s not so much to ensure the flavor is going to be a home run but just a flavor that sounds different."

Although many restaurants make summer menu additions, Adamson, author of "Shift Ahead: How the Best Companies Stay Relevant in a Fast-Changing World," said this year there appears to be an increase in the wackiness as people look to share more on social media.

"It’s increasing as people view social media and pictures to share more and more of their experiences they look for things that will be sharable," he said.

Think Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino or Crystal Ball Frappuccino.

While many companies are looking for the next trendy item Starbucks announced in April it was cutting its limited-time offers by 30 percent.

Recently, the coffee giant appears to be playing it safe.

This month, it's added the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher and the Serious Strawberry Frappuccino to its permanent menu and two new limited-time drinks, Summer Sunrise and Summer Sunset, which are both Cold Foam Tea Lemonades.

The company describes the tea drinks as “a refreshing, layered combination of tropical pineapple infusion and lemonade topped with a velvety cold foam infused with sweet Teavana Passion Tango herbal tea.”

“Crazy drinks, off the wall drinks and new drinks are more sharable than iced tea and lemonade," Adamson said. "I think it’s a function of younger people seeking out something bizarre and different to tell their friends about."

Cool drinks of summer

Many of the summer’s new drinks aren’t wild or wacky but they still bring the cool factor and pack in sugary calories. These drinks are available at participating locations, most for a limited-time.

Arby's: The fast-food chain is celebrating that it now serves Coca-Cola products by making Coke Floats this summer, which are available in 16- and 24-ounce servings. The 16-ounce float will be $1 for the month of July.

We broke two @GWR titles just to let everyone know that Arby’s now has @CocaCola. pic.twitter.com/mdsailUEC3 — Arby's (@Arbys) June 19, 2018

Auntie Anne's: The Candy Lemonade Mixers have taken sweet to a new level. Through Aug. 12, get a flavored lemonade topped with Sour Patch Kids or Swedish Fish soft candies.

Raise your hand if you wish you had a Candy Lemonade Mixer with @SwedishFish or @SourPatchKids right about now ✋✋✋ pic.twitter.com/weBYK5xJpa — Auntie Anne's (@AuntieAnnes) June 18, 2018

Burger King: For a limited time, participating locations have the Salted Caramel Shake.

Chick-fil-A: The chicken chain has a new iced tea drink, the White Peach Tea Lemonade, at restaurants nationwide as part of its Summer of Peach campaign. The summertime favorite Peach Milkshake also is back.

Cracker Barrel: Through July 15, get a strawberry lemonade and the S'mores Latte, which is available hot or iced as part of the limited-edition Campfire menu.

Ever dream about drinking a s’more? We do! Try our new S’more Latte topped with a @Hersheys Milk Chocolate Bar today. #GetCampfireup



*Availability varies by location pic.twitter.com/9MudhRI0fS — Cracker Barrel (@CrackerBarrel) June 16, 2018

Dairy Queen: Paying homage to the new Jurassic World movie, the chain’s new limited Jurassic Chomp Blizzard includes peanut butter bites and fudge topping. The four other Blizzards on the summer menu are: Summer Berry Cheesecake, Twix, S’mores and Cotton Candy.

The Jurassic Chomp with peanut butter BLIZZARD Treat is the best way to prepare for a day with dinosaurs 🦖. Download @JWorldAlive on the App Store or Google Play to bring dinosaurs to life in YOUR world! (https://t.co/Ku7T7Xtnj3) — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) June 22, 2018

Del Taco: Available as part of the chain’s new Late Night Bites Menu, the Churro Dipper Shake features a warm churro dipped in a vanilla shake with chocolate swirls.

Dunkin' Donuts: The brand’s popular ice cream-flavored coffees – butter pecan, cookie dough and pistachio – are back this summer along with new Frozen Lemonades. The frozen drinks are available for a limited time in original and strawberry.

You love them. We have them. Ice Cream Inspired Iced Coffee Flavors are back at Dunkin’! 🍦☕ pic.twitter.com/cLIVeibNmE — Dunkin' Donuts (@dunkindonuts) May 28, 2018

McDonald's: The Cold Brew Frozen Coffee and Cold Brew Frappe are two seasonal additions to the fast-food giant’s McCafé menu. Along with other small McCafé espresso drinks, the new drinks are $2 as part of the $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu.

Paris Baguette: Participating locations have new frappe flavors, which include Cotton Candy, Matcha Green Tea and Honeydew Coconut.

McDonald's has added two new Cold Brew drinks to its McCafé menu.

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO FROM MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

PDQ: The limited Firecracker Shake is available starting June 26 at all locations, while supplies last. It features red velvet cake, strawberries, vanilla ice cream and popping candy.

Sonic Drive-In: Pickle lovers either love or hate Sonic's new Pickle Juice Slush, which is now available nationwide along with three other summer flavors, Tiger's Blood, Blue Hawaiian and Bahama Mama.

These NEW Snow Cone Slushes will tickle your tastebuds. 😛Try your favorite Snow Cone flavors, SONIC’s way! ❄️🍍🍊🍉🍒 pic.twitter.com/WQLktSlEsm — Sonic Drive-In (@sonicdrivein) June 16, 2018

Taco Bell: There's a warning with the new Watermelon Freeze. The pink drink includes edible black candy seeds and is served with a big green straw that looks like a rind. But because of the seeds, the drink is not suitable for children under age 4 because of the potential choking hazard.

Wawa: The convenience store chain has released a new Jolly Rancher Cream Smoothie along with a “not so secret” secret menu with brightly-colored Summertime Sips. To access the special menu, which also includes a Summertime Swirl bagel, click on the Wawa goose logo at the bottom left corner of store kiosks. At Florida locations for the Siptopia promotion, 16-ounce handcrafted drinks are $1.99 including smoothies.

Summer just got a whole lot sweeter (and a bit sour, too)! Jolly Rancher Cream Smoothies have arrived at Wawa. pic.twitter.com/qzHx2kK5Vt — Wawa (@Wawa) June 18, 2018

Wendy's: The chain has six new summer beverages, including Strawberry Watermelon Fruit Tea, Berry Cherry Fruit Tea, Honest Tropical Green Tea, Limeade, Strawberry Lemonade and All-Natural Lemonade.

Sip on over for super chill summer drinks. pic.twitter.com/h2ioC4Zenf — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 15, 2018

White Castle: For a limited time, the Strawberry Lemonade Smoothie is back.

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com.

