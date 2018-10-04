America's rooftop bars
On the third floor of Chicago's One West Wacker, Raised rooftop bar offers share plates of American fare and craft cocktails.
In Chicago, The Gwen hotel hosts a rooftop terrace called Upstairs at The Gwen, which specializes in craft cocktails.
AIRE rooftop bar offers small plates, cocktails, wine and beer on the 24th floor of Hyatt Centric The Loop Chicago.
Cerise offers light bites and cocktails on Virgin Hotels Chicago's rooftop each summer.
The J. Parker offers small plates, seasonal cocktails and a full bar on the 13th floor of Chicago's Hotel Lincoln, with a retractable glass roof.
In Chicago's West Loop, Little Goat Rooftop is now available for private events.
The eighth-floor terrace at Cielo offers an incredible view of the St. Louis Arch, as well as delicious modern Italian fare.
New York's City Winery opened City Vineyard on the Hudson River in 2016, where a rooftop bar offers prime sunset views with wine made down the road.
Atop New York's McKittrick Hotel, Gallow Green offers a full menu and fun atmosphere above the Chelsea neighborhood.
Long Island City's Ravel Hotel offers rooftop restaurant, Penthouse808, with Asian and Pacific Rim fare, sushi and weekend brunch.
In New York City, Hotel Chantelle opens its retractable roof seasonally offering dining and drinks in a garden setting on the third floor.
Catch rooftop offers American favorites and sushi overlooking New York City's Meatpacking District.
Sushisamba serves Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian fare and cocktails in New York City's West Village. The rooftop of the restaurant features floor-to-ceiling windows and a garden atmosphere.
McCarren Hotel & Pool offers a rooftop bar in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood with food and cocktails.
Refinery Rooftop offers a full bar, dining area and deck on top of Refinery Hotel near New York City's Herald Square.
Salvation Taco offers Mexican fare, margaritas and more on the airy Pod 39 Rooftop in New York City's Murray Hill neighborhood.
Rock & Reilly's offers Irish pub fare with terrace views on top of the Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel by Penn Station.
New York City's Cantina Rooftop offers vibrant Mexican fare with a live comal and retractable roof in Midtown West.
On the top of New York City's Hotel Americano, La Piscine bar and grill offers Mexican fare poolside this summer with breathtaking views of the city from west Chelsea.
Mr. Purple offers indoor and outdoor seating, cocktails and American fare on top of the Hotel Indigo Lower East Side.
On top of The Knickerbocker Hotel in New York City, St. Cloud offers light fare from Charlie Palmer and an extensive bar menu with views over Times Square.
In New York City, The Jane Rooftop offers views of the Hudson River paired with cocktails and fare from Café Gitane.
PH-D Lounge pairs cocktails and light fare atop the Dream Downtown hotel.
The Roof features views of Midtown Manhattan and Central Park from the top of Viceroy Central Park New York. Enjoy small starters, cocktails, wine and beer.
In Newport, R.I., The Roof Deck at The Vanderbilt Grace offers sunset views alongside cocktails, beer and wine.
Sip cocktails or enjoy brunch with views of Washington, D.C. landmarks at the POV Roof Terrace at the W Hotel.
In Washington, D.C., Columbia Room cocktail bar hosts a Punch Garden on its roof deck.
Masa 14 offers Latin-Asian share plates and weekend brunch on D.C.'s trendy 14th St.
In Washington, D.C., The Rooftop at The Embassy Row Hotel offers a bar and grill poolside and events throughout the summer overlooking the capital from Dupont Circle.
The Donovan hotel in Washington, D.C. hosts the DNV Rooftop Lounge with Japanese street food, craft cocktails and happy hour during the week.
L27 rooftop bar opened at the Westin Nashville in 2016. The highest bar in Nashville, it offers a full food and bar menu and stunning views of Music City.
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery's Nashville location hosts a RoofTop Restaurant with its own lunch and dinner menu, beer brewed in-house and views overlooking downtown.
Nashville's prime sushi spot, Virago, offers a rooftop patio with city views for happy hour or weekend brunch.
In North Carolina, The Restaurant at The Durham Hotel offers seafood and bar fare, plus events like yoga, live music and movie screenings.
In Charlotte, N.C., Le Méridien hosts the city's largest rooftop, City Lights, on the 19th floor with summer cocktails and 360-degree views over the city.
The Graduate Hotel in Oxford, Miss. offers a terrace lounge called The Coop on the fourth floor, where visitors can enjoy share plates and seasonal beverages.
In Miami, ROOFTOP at E11EVEN offers indoor and outdoor seating for tapas, cocktails and a full bar overlooking downtown.
Juvia offers sweeping views over Miami Beach with fresh seafood and a globally-inspired menu.
The Madison Blind features food and beverages sourced locally on the seventh floor of the Graduate Madison hotel in Madison, Wis.
In Texas, Marriott Marquis Houston hosts the High Dive bar for guests with a full menu and sixth-floor views over downtown and Discovery Green Park.
ViewHouse Ballpark sources brunch, lunch and dinner locally around Denver with views of downtown and Coors Field.
Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails serves American fare for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night dining in downtown Seattle. The restaurant hosts a free summer concert series with local musicians from June through August.
In San Francisco's South Beach neighborhood, Rooftop at VIA offers private cabanas available to the public for prime views and cocktails.
El Techo pairs Latin American street food with cocktails and rooftop views from the Mission, above Lolinda restaurant in San Francisco.
Perch offers views of downtown Los Angeles from a 15th-floor rooftop with French fare, fireplaces, fire pits and seating indoors and al fresco.
Pearl's Rooftop offers American fare for dinner daily and weekend brunch in West Hollywood.
Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles offers California-inspired fare and signature cocktails on its rooftop bar, Upstairs.
In West Hollywood, the E.P. & L.P. rooftop offers Southeast Asian fare with Bubble Tea cocktails, sake, soju, craft beer and wine.
BO-beau Kitchen + Roof Tap offers approachable French and American fare with a rooftop patio in Long Beach, Calif.
Catania offers Italian lunch and dinner overlooking the beach in San Diego.

Rooftop restaurants, bars and lounges elevate dining with seasonal, draft and frozen cocktails among skyline views, string lights, fire pits and live music. 

Discover two new hotel rooftops in Nashville, Rare Bird and TENN on Top, a redesign of The Westin Nashville's L27, and New York City's Ophelia lounge, which opened in February. Wisconsin's Graduate Madison hotel introduced Camp Trippalindee rooftop restaurant in November and Washington, D.C.'s Colada Shop opened a rooftop garden last spring.

"One of the greatest pleasures of D.C. is having cocktails and conversations al fresco during the warm months," says Maru Valdes, Colada Shop partner and communications lead. "That is why we wanted to bring this little pleasure to Washingtonians." 

Small plates range from Spanish tapas and Cuban empanadas, to sushi, poke and crudités. Pair with frosé, punch, sparkling sangria, cider and more spring and summer fare.

Browse the photos above for breezy rooftops from New York to D.C., Chicago, L.A. and Miami. And see indoor dining rooms with aerial views below.

Scenic restaurants with cityscape views
Boston's Top of the Hub restaurant offers sweeping views from the 52nd floor of the Prudential Tower.
The Rainbow Room offers stunning views of the Manhattan skyline from the 65th floor of 30 Rock.
Enjoy the ultimate 360-degree views of Chicago at the top of the John Hancock Center in The Signature Room at the 95th.
In Denver's LoHi neighborhood, El Five features skyline views from the fifth floor of 2930 Umatilla. Enjoy Mediterranean tapas inspired by Gibraltar, Spain, North Africa and the Middle East.
On the 19th floor of the InterContinental Mark Hopkins San Francisco, Top of the Mark boasts beautiful views of the Bay.
Dine with views over Philadelphia at XIX (Nineteen) in Hyatt at The Bellevue.
Enjoy steak above Los Angeles at LA Prime on the 35th floor of The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites.
MotorCity Casino Hotel is home to Detroit's only 4-Diamond restaurant, Iridescence, which offers stunning views over the city from the 16th floor (closed Mondays and Tuesdays).
The Hyatt Regency Atlanta is known for its blue Polaris dome, a landmark since 1967. Inside, the rotating Polaris restaurant serves shared plates and cocktails from the 22nd floor of the hotel.
The Sun Dial Restaurant, Bar & View is a revolving, three-level dining complex at the top of The Westin Peachtree Plaza with 360-degree views of Atlanta.
Top of the World Restaurant boasts 360-degree views from the 106th floor of Las Vegas' Stratosphere Casino, Hotel & Tower. The restaurant completes a revolution every 80 minutes.
Eiffel Tower Restaurant offers views of the Strip from the 11th floor of Paris Las Vegas.
Seafood chain Chart House offers views from 750 feet above San Antonio, Texas, where it revolves at the top of the Tower of the Americas.
Overlooking Boulder, Colo., Flagstaff House is known for its extensive wine list and locally sourced fare.
Dine with views over Denver at ViewHouse Ballpark near Coors Field.
Enjoy Italian with views over La Jolla, Calif. at Cantania near San Diego.
Savor Latin American street food over San Francisco at El Techo above Lolinda restaurant.
Capa Restaurant at Four Seasons Resort Orlando offers views over the city, including Walt Disney World's nightly fireworks.
Dine or drink with sweeping views over South Beach at Juvia in Miami Beach.
Pair share plates and American mains with swanky sips over Seattle at Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails.
In Atlanta, Skyline Park's rooftop beer garden Nine Mile Station offers a full menu of American and European fare to pair with local and international brews plus skyline views.
Chef Rocco Whalen pairs innovative small plates with cocktails and 21st-floor views over Charlotte, N.C. at Fahrenheit restaurant.
Enjoy share plates and seasonal beverages overlooking Oxford, Miss., at The Coop, a fourth-floor terrace at The Graduate Hotel.
Pair Mexican fare with margaritas overlooking Murray Hill on Salvation Taco's rooftop.
CATCH offers a wide variety of American and Asian dining options with views over Manhattan's Meatpacking District.
At Brooklyn's new 22-floor hotel, The William Vale, rooftop restaurant Westlight offers sweeping views over the borough and of the Manhattan skyline.
Upstairs at The Fish Market in San Diego, Top of the Market offers views of Point Loma and Coronado Bridge on San Diego Bay, accompanying fine seafood.
Azure Rooftop Lounge serves American fare and brunch with cocktails and bottle service 150 feet above downtown Cleveland seasonally.
19 Kitchen • Bar offers magnificent views over Lake Tahoe from the 19th floor of Harveys Lake Tahoe Hotel and Casino.
On the top floor of Hilton Garden Inn Austin Downtown/Convention Center, Eighteenth Over Austin serves Texas fare with a view of the capitol and downtown.
Mexican restaurant Cantina Rooftop offers views of New York City's skyline from midtown West, with a dining room that opens onto a patio with a retractable roof. The restaurant closes in the winter but the venue is open for private and nightlife events.
Nashville's L27 rooftop is a bar and lounge on the 27th floor of The Westin Nashville, with a full dinner menu of snacks, small plates, share plates and large plates -- paired with views over Music City. It's closed for renovations this winter and will reopen in the spring.
