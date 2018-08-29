Various law enforcement and medical crews responded to Ross Correctional Facility on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Chillicothe, Ohio, where several correctional officers and inmates were exposed to an unknown substance, causing overdose-like symptoms.

Robert McGraw, Chillicothe (Ohio) Gazette

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – More than 20 officers, nurses and inmates at an Ohio correctional facility have been exposed to an unknown substance and are experiencing symptoms of an overdose, authorities said Wednesday.

Emergency crews from at least five different departments have responded to Ross Correctional Institution in Chillicothe, Ohio, to treat about 21 people.

The Ohio Highway Patrol said 15 correctional officers, five nurses and one inmate were exposed to the substance. Those exposed have received the overdose reversal drug naloxone, said Lt. Robert Sellers, the patrol's public affairs officer. At least 300 doses of naloxone are at the facility, if needed, he said.

The Ohio Highway Patrol was notified of the exposure around 9 a.m. ET.

Aug. 27: Shocking trend: Pet owners abuse their own animals to get drugs

Sellers said the prison is secure but at least one housing unit is expected to be evacuated, which is why so many law enforcement officials responded. A hazardous materials team also is responding to help clean the area, Sellers said.

A school that is adjacent to the prison property was put on a cautionary lockdown, but the highway patrol said there is no danger to the public at this time.

Sellers said it's too early to say definitively what the substance was, whether it may be fentanyl or some other potent opiate.

Follow Jona Ison on Twitter: @jonaison

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com