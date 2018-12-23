A Royal Caribbean cruise ship rescued two sailors who were stranded at sea for several weeks.

"Empress of the Seas did rescue two sailors who had been adrift for more than 20 days," the cruise line said in a statement to USA TODAY. "Both passengers onboard the vessel were provided water and medical attention onboard by the ship’s crew. There were no injuries reported."

Royal Caribbean's chief meteorologist James Van Fleet documented the rescue on Twitter Friday. He says the stranded sailors were found between Jamaica and Grand Cayman in only a small boat.

More pics to share from @RoyalCaribbean #EmpressoftheSeas rescuing 2 Mariners who had been at Sea for 20 DAYS in that small boat between #Jamaica and #GrandCayman! See last pic for story. UNREAL and so PROUD of Officers and Crew! Thank you @jleberle and @caryjames007 for pics. pic.twitter.com/VEw1tzChMO — James Van Fleet (@JamesVanFleet) December 21, 2018

"Empress lowered her tender boat at 21:57 and rescued the passengers," the Royal Carribean statement added. "Due to the high swell, the boat was towed close to the ship in order to get shelter."

Van Fleet added that the Royal Caribbean cruise took a detour from its normal itinerary in pursuit of "better weather" and would have not located the castaways otherwise.

“Sometimes a little luck is all you need for a miracle,” Van Fleet said.

It's not clear where the sailors started their journey.

