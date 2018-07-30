Ermigosh!
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are too adorable as proud parents at Taylor Swift's sold-out Reputation Stadium Tour concert this weekend.
Video captured by fans starts out showing the couple just chilling, watching their friend's concert in Foxborough, Mass.
Then, Swift introduces the song "Gorgeous" and the couple is amped. In case you didn't know, their daughter is featured on Swift's song "Gorgeous," uttering the word gorgeous in her gurgling baby voice.
When the song and 3-year-old James' big moment arrives, the couple's cool vanishes and the smart phone is up. Lively is all smiles as she captured shots of Reynolds and herself before turning the camera on the stage, clearly wanting to make memories of this GORGEOUS family moment.
