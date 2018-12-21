The feud between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman continues – and now Jake Gyllenhaal is taking part in the fun.

Reynolds revealed on social media Friday his fellow actors pulled a holiday prank on him.

"These (expletive) (expletive) said it was a sweater party," the actor captioned his post.

In the photo, we see Reynolds frowning and wearing a holiday sweater while Jackman and Gyllenhaal smile next to him in normal attire.

Fans thought the prank was hilarious, re-posting the images on social media with their reactions.

"ryan reynolds is me in any social setting," one Twitter user wrote.

ryan reynolds is me in any social setting pic.twitter.com/RrDPYgKGBD — megan • PINNED (@marvelsziams) December 21, 2018

More: Ryan Reynolds is a 'better person' as a dad but 'I sort of miss being horrible'

More: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman keep their feud going with hilarious, fake political ad

Day in celebrities Timothy B. Schmit, Don Henley and Steuart Smith of the Eagles perform during SiriusXM presents the Eagles in their first ever concert at the Grand Ole Opry House on Oct/ 29, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. Vince Gill performs with the Eagles at the Grand Ole Opry House. Louisa Krause (L) and Carmen Ejogo attend the Build Series to discuss the show 'The Girlfriend Experience' on Oct. 30, 2017 in New York. Kelis performs on the Flog Stage during day 2 of the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival on Oct. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles. Lil Yachty performs during the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. Tori Spelling (L) and Son Beau Dean McDermott (R) attend the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation's 28th Annual "A Time For Heroes" Family Festival at Smashbox Studios on October 29, 2017 in Culver City, Calif. Kelly Rowland (L) and Jhene Aiko attend Ciroc Kicks Off Halloween with Lenny S. & Kelly Rowland's Costume Couture at Poppy on Oct. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles. (L-R) Grace Miguel, Usher, Tyler Perry and Angie Biyonce attend Lenny S. & Kelly Rowland's Costume Couture event.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com