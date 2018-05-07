Police in San Antonio, Texas are investigating the alleged assault of a teen who was wearing one of the Make America Great Again hats that were an emblem for President Donald Trump's White House victory.

After receiving a complaint about the incident in a local Whataburger eatery, police on Thursday said they are interviewing the victim and witnesses to determine if there's probable cause to question the suspect, whom they declined to identify.

The investigation began after a cell phone video surfaced on Twitter showing 16-year-old Hunter Richard being verbally abused and assaulted for wearing one of the bright red Trump MAGA hats early Wednesday morning.

The video, which was recorded by a friend of Richard and quickly went viral in online social media, shows a bearded man throwing a drink in the teen victim's face, and then yelling “you ain’t supporting s—t” as he left the eating establishment with the hat.

Richard told a local NBC affiliate that he wished his alleged attacker instead had tried to talk to him about political preferences instead of resorting to violence without provocation.

"I support my President and if you don't let's have a conversation about it instead of ripping my hat off," Richard said. "I just think a conversation about politics is more productive for the entire whole rather than taking my hat and yelling subjective words to me."

The San Antonio Police Department confirmed that an assault report had been filed. The department neither disclosed who had filed it nor the name of the suspect. Some online commenters weren't as reticent, posting the name of a man they identified as the attacker.

Whataburger said the alleged assault was not seen by any of the San Antonio outlet's employees.

“We were shocked to see this video and certainly don’t condone this type of customer behavior in our restaurants," the company said in a written statement that referred further questions to the police department.

The video and subsequent postings about the incident sparked political back-and-forth tweets among Trump supporters and critics.

The alleged attack marks the latest incident in which someone said they had been harassed for wearing pro-Trump apparel.

In May of this year, a 22-year-old customer claimed to be harassed and threatened by employees as at The Cheesecake Factory in Miami for wearing a MAGA hat. Some reportedly said they wanted to punch the customer “ in the face.” The employees responsible for the harassment were shortly fired after the episode.

