Hotel Boheme is ranked 55 out of 232 hotels in San Francisco, according to TripAdvisor. Starting rates are $248 per night.

San Francisco has been one of the most expensive hotel markets in the USA for years.

New inventory did not come on board for a long time because of a shortage of affordable real estate. But now San Francisco is seeing a resurgence of hotel development, with Marriott and Virgin Hotels planning openings.

San Francisco has always been a popular tourist destination, but it also benefits by being a gateway to Asia from the USA. That makes it a convenient stopping point for business travelers.

USA TODAY asked TripAdvisor to identify hotels in San Francisco with high ratings and reasonable rates for September. The site came up with 10 lodging options with at least a “four bubble” rating with rates under $250. Browse the slideshow above for their trip-inspiring picks.

