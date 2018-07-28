A look at former White House press secretary Sean Spicer
01 / 37
Spicer walks up the steps of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Aug. 11, 2017.
02 / 37
Spicer walks into the West Wing of the White House on July 29, 2017.
03 / 37
Spicer and new press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders walk out of the White House on July 21, 2017, the day Spicer announced his resignation.
04 / 37
Spicer walks down the hallway during President Trump's visit to the Pentagon on July 20, 2017.
05 / 37
Spicer speaks to reporters during an off-camera briefing on July 17, 2017.
06 / 37
Spicer attends a meeting between President Trump and Senate Republicans at the White House on June 27, 2017.
07 / 37
Spicer speaks as cameras are pointed away during an off-camera media briefing at the White House on June 26, 2017.
08 / 37
Spicer waits for the start of a bill signing event for the Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 201y in the East Room of the White House on June 23, 2017.
09 / 37
Spicer delivers beer and wine to members of the media during a congressional picnic on the South Lawn of the White House on June 22, 2017.
10 / 37
Spicer departs after a briefing at the White House on June 20, 2017.
11 / 37
Ivanka Trump speaks Spicer after the president delivered a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House on June 14, 2017.
12 / 37
Spicer walks along the Colonnade of the White House on June 9, 2017.
13 / 37
Spicer and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt switch places at the lectern during a press briefing at the White House on June 2, 2017.
14 / 37
Spicer returns to the White House briefing room for the daily press briefing on May 30, 2017, following Trump's international trip.
15 / 37
Spicer listens during a press briefing at the White House on May 16, 2017.
16 / 37
Spicer arrives in the Rose Garden to attend a press conference following the House vote on the health care bill on May 4, 2017.
17 / 37
Spicer speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House on May 1, 2017.
18 / 37
Spicer and Kellyanne Conway walk across the South Lawn after arriving with Trump at the White House on April 28, 2017, returning from the National Rifle Association Leadership Forum in Atlanta.
19 / 37
Spicer reads the children's book "How to Catch the Easter Bunny" during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 17, 2017.
20 / 37
Spicer takes notes as Trump and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hold a news conference in the East Room of the White House on April 12, 2017.
21 / 37
Spicer speaks at the Newseum during their "The President and The Press, The First Amendment in the First 100 Days" event on April 12, 2017, in Washington.
22 / 37
Spicer speaks to a reporter about a comparison he made between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Hitler during an earlier press briefing at the White House on April 11, 2017.
23 / 37
Spicer displays the first-quarter check of Trump's salary, which he donated to the National Park Service, during the daily press briefing at the White House on April 3, 2017.
24 / 37
Spicer conducts the daily press briefing on March 28, 2017.
25 / 37
Spicer talks to the media after Trump delivered a speech in Nashville on March 15, 2017.
26 / 37
Spicer holds a news conference where he faced questions on the Congressional Budget Office's report on the projected cost and effect of the American Health Care Act on March 14, 2017.
27 / 37
Spicer, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney walk out of the West Wing to speak to reporters on March 13, 2017.
28 / 37
Spicer briefs the press pool as Trump has a working lunch with staff and Cabinet members at his golf course Trump National in Potomac Falls, Va., on March 11, 2017.
29 / 37
Spicer speaks with CNN's Sara Murray outside the White House on March 6, 2017.
30 / 37
Spicer and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney shake hands during a press briefing at the White House on Feb. 27, 2017.
31 / 37
Spicer walks with Stephen Miller, Hope Hicks and Steve Bannon across the South Lawn to depart with Trump on Marine One on Feb. 24, 2017.
32 / 37
Spicer holds the daily press briefing at the White House on Feb. 21, 2017, during which he took questions about Trump's recent immigration enforcement actions.
33 / 37
Spicer adjusts papers on the president's lectern before a joint press conference by Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the East Room of the White House on Feb. 13, 2017.
34 / 37
Trump is accompanied by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Pence, Spicer and then-national security adviser Michael Flynn as the president speaks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Jan. 28, 2017, in the Oval Office.
35 / 37
Spicer walks from the podium without taking questions after delivering his first statement in the Brady press briefing room at the White House on Jan. 21, 2017.
36 / 37
Spicer arrives at Trump Tower on Jan. 10, 2017, in New York City.
37 / 37
Spicer, then the Republican National Committee chief strategist and communications director, appears at a post-election press briefing on Nov. 14, 2016.
AFP AFP_QP2L0 A POL USA DC
White House press secretary Sean Spicer briefs members of the media during a daily briefing on July 17, 2017.
Olivier Douliery, AFP/Getty Images

Sean Spicer's hotly anticipated book signing took a turn for the worse Friday when the former Trump administration press secretary was accused of using a racial slur toward a black classmate during his high school years. 

The ex-communications director was at a book signing in Middletown, Rhode Island for his recent release of "The Briefing" about his time with President Donald Trump. At the signing, Alex Lombard, a resident of Cambridge, Massachusetts, approached him. 

Lombard told Spicer they attended the Portsmouth Abbey School together, a Catholic prep school in Rhode Island. After Spicer said hello to Lombard and confirmed that he boxed in school, Lombard charged Spicer with calling him the N-word before one of their fights, according to a video from the Newport Daily News. Lombard was then escorted away by a security guard. 

A publicist told The Associated Press that  was "taken aback" by the "outrageous claim." 

In the video, other attendees at the event can be heard saying, "you should be arrested immediately" and "get out of here" in response to Lombard's allegations. 

Lombard can also be heard threatening to fight Spicer in the video as he left the store. 

"I was 14. I was a scared kid then, Sean. I'm not scared to fight you now," Lombard said. 

Supporters and critics of Trump's administration also clashed at the signing. A few protesters gathered outside of the store during the event with signs calling Spicer a liar. Beth Murphy Ward, one of the demonstrators, explained why she came to the store to protest.  

"This is a bookstore. There is something in that bookstore that Sean does not have. The books have spines. Sean does not," she said.  

Another woman can be seen walking by Ward in the video saying, "You're just a liar yourself."  

Ezme Webb-Hines, another protester, said in the video she was "disgusted" by the Trump administration. 

"The lying that's taking place in this administration, telling us not to trust our eyes, our ears, our own critical thinking, to just go along with what other blanked P.R. spin they make up every day and change it the next day," Webb-Hines said.  

Spicer was scheduled to have another book signing in Massachusetts on Saturday, but the event was canceled "due to the political climate," according to the AP. 

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com