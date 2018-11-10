Ap18282609815886
FILE- In this March 28, 2018, file photo, a man walks in front of a Sears sign in San Bruno, Calif. Sears is adding a restructuring expert to its board, suggesting that the company may be preparing to take drastic actions to survive or to protect its remaining assets. The Hoffman Estates, Ill., company, which also owns Kmart, said Tuesday, Oct. 9, it was bringing on board Alan Carr, managing member and CEO of Drivetrain LLC, a restructuring advisory firm. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Jeff Chiu, AP

Wall Street apparently thinks the end is near for Sears Holdings.

The embattled retailer, which faces mounting losses and a $134 million debt payment Monday, saw its shares fall 15 percent in premarket trading Thursday to 41 cents.

The stock (SHLD) fell nearly 17 percent Wednesday on the news the company had not been able to work out a deal with CEO and largest shareholder Eddie Lampert to restructure its debts and sell more assets.

Rather than restructure the business, Sears may liquidate its assets in a chapter 7 bankruptcy filing, a plan supported by major lenders including Bank of America Corp., Wells Fargo & Co. and Citigroup Inc., according to The Wall Street Journal.

A Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing would allow Sears to cut debt and close more stores in an attempt to possibly survive as a smaller, profitable company.

Sears Holdings met with its lenders Wednesday night but did not reach an agreement that would keep Sears operating, one of the persons involved told the Journal.

Sears shares have fallen 88 percent so far this year, as the company has closed more stores and cut costs. But some of the challenges of the retail business – including growing digital sales – has particularly hit Sears hard as it failed to invest in stores and e-commerce.

The retailer has closed several hundred stores in recent years, but still operates 506 Sears locations, including 482 full-line department stores, and 360 Kmart stores, according to an Aug. 4 public filing.

Lampert has approved hundreds of store closures and massive cost cuts to give Sears a lifeline despite the retailer's declining sales. But in a letter last month, he said Sears "must act immediately" on his latest proposal, in his investment capacity, to sell more assets and shed debt.

As part of his proposal, Lampert would buy the Kenmore house appliances brand from Sears for $400 million.

Sears, once America's most famous retailer, continues to fail
01 / 26
A sign announcing the store will be closing hangs above a Sears store on Aug. 24, 2017 in Chicago. Sears Holdings Corporation, which owns both Sears and Kmart, said it was planning on closing another 28 Kmart stores.
02 / 26
Customers shop at a Sears store in Woodfield Mall July 20, 2017 in Schaumburg, Ill. Sears announced that it had agreed to sell Kenmore appliances on Amazon.com.
03 / 26
Shoppers walk into Sears in Peabody, Mass., on May 17, 2012.
04 / 26
A worker repairs the sign outside the Sears Grand store in Solon, Ohio, on Feb. 13, 2015.
05 / 26
This is a vintage Sears Roebuck & Co. in Rochester, N.Y. The company that operates Sears, the department store chain that dominated retail for decades, warned March 21, 2017, that it faces "substantial doubt" about its ability to stay in business unless it can borrow more and tap cash from more of its assets.
06 / 26
A crowd gathers for the grand opening of a Sears store on Chicago in 1932.
07 / 26
Sears, which at the end of its fiscal year had about 140,000 employees, said that it expects to continue to try to generate cash from real estate sales and borrowing.
08 / 26
An early Sears catalog.
09 / 26
A "Black Friday" advertisement for Sears is seen on an iPad in Annapolis, MD Nov. 16, 2014.
10 / 26
The Sears store at Eaton Centre in Toronto, Canado Oct, 29, 2013.
11 / 26
The Sears at the Chambersburg Mall in Scotland, Pa. closed it's doors in January 2015.
12 / 26
13 / 26
Craftsman tools sold by Sears at this Bethel Park, Pa., store.
14 / 26
This is a Sears-Roebuck in Rochester, N.Y.
15 / 26
Founded in 1886, Sears was built around its famous catalog that was so complete that entire houses could be ordered -- delivered in pieces to be built on a site.
16 / 26
17 / 26
Women crowd the counters of one of the first Sears retail stores in 1925.
18 / 26
Five year old Kathy Diviney receives a sucker after talking with Santa Clause at the Sears Department store in downtown Nashville Dec. 13, 1966.
19 / 26
This ad is from a 1908 Sears, Roebuck and Company catalog.
20 / 26
Sears is under financial pressure and has warned it may fail. But it has seen many better days. Here, Sears store associates in Schaumburg, Ill. help customers shop more than 1,000 doorbuster deals on Thanksgiving Day in 2015
21 / 26
A shopper leaves the Kmart store in Burbank, Calif., Kmart is part of Sears Holdings
22 / 26
A bronze plaque hangs near the entrance of Sears' flagship store in the Loop in Chicago
23 / 26
Craftsman tools are offered for sale at a Sears store
24 / 26
Appliances are on display at a Sears store in Berlin, Vt.
25 / 26
A Sears store is seen in Coral Gables, Florida.
26 / 26
Oaklands Uptown Station, seen in a photo illustration, is a former Sears store
