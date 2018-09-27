Tesla: An innovator faces competition
CEO and Chief Product Architect of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk attends the "RACING EXTINCTION" Premiere at The Marc Theater on Jan. 24, 2015 in Park City, Utah.
A Tesla model is being assembled at the electrical car makers newly-opened plant in Tilburg, the Netherlands on Sept. 25, 2015.
The Tesla Electric GT car drives on the Pau-Arnos circuit during a demonstration on April 27, 2017 in Pau, France.
People visit the electric carmaker Tesla showroom at El Corte Ingles store in Lisbon, on Sept. 1, 2017.
Tesla cars charge at a Tesla charging station outside a shopping mall in Beijing on Sept. 12, 2017. China is gearing up to ban petrol and diesel cars, a move that would boost electric vehicles and shake up the auto industry in the world's biggest but pollution-plagued market. The plan would follow decisions by France and Britain to outlaw the sale of such cars and vans from 2040 to clamp down on harmful emissions.
People look at the Tesla Model X during the media day of the 95th European Motor Show in Brussels on Jan. 13, 2017.
Tesla Model 3 sedan.
Tesla workers cheer on the first Tesla Model S cars sold during a rally at the Tesla factory in Fremont, Calif on June 22, 2012. In a busy factory, machinists move sheets of aluminum roll in the back door to be molded, stamped, twisted and notched into high-tech electric cars that sell for more than $60,000 each. Welcome to Fremont, California, a nondescript suburb of 217,000 tucked in the high-tech region between San Francisco and Silicon Valley where something unique is happening: manufacturing.
A photo provided by Tesla shows a detail of Tesla's new textured solar roof tiles. On Aug. 31, 2017, Tesla Inc. started production of the cells for its solar roof tiles at its factory in Buffalo, N.Y. The company has already begun installing its solar roofs, which look like regular roofs but are made of glass tiles. Until the Buffalo factory opened, it had been making them on a small scale near its vehicle factory in Fremont, Calif.
A Tesla car recharges at a charging station at Cochran Commons shopping center in Charlotte, N.C. on June 24, 2017. On Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, Tesla Inc. announced that more charging stations are on the way. The stations will be installed at places such as supermarkets and shopping centers, and in cities like Chicago and Boston.
Tesla Model S frames are shown in the assembly area at the Tesla factory in Fremont, Calif., on June 22, 2012.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a press conference at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia on July 7, 2017. Tesla will partner with French renewable energy developer Neoen to build the world's biggest Lithium Ion Battery, a 100MW battery that will be built in James Town, the South Australian government announced on the day.
A handout photo made available by Tesla Motors on July 3, 2017 shows an aerial view of Tesla Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada.
In this handout photo made available by Tesla Motors on July 3, 2017 shows robotics at work on a Telsa car at the Fremont Factory in Fremont, Calif.
People enter a Tesla showroom on Aug. 2, 2017 in Corte Madera, California. Tesla will report second-quarter earnings today after the closing bell.
Tesla Motors vehicle technician Chris Yap readying Tesla Roadsters at the development facility in San Carlos, Ca. The Tesla Roadster, a $99,000 electric sports car powered by laptop computer batteries, is 100 percent electric, can go from 0-60 mph in four seconds and the electric car gets an equivalent of 135 mpg compared to a gas powered vehicle. Production begins mid-March. The car itself is being made in England.
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, poses with a Tesla car in front of Nasdaq following the electric automakerís initial public offering on June, 29, 2010, in New York. The company plans to trade on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "TSLA."
Six charging stations the company Tesla in front of the Alpincenter in Wittenburg, Germany on May 18, 2016. They are in the expectation of for electric cars that can be charged here. The German federal government wants to provide support nation wide with purchase premiums, tax incentives and charging stations for electric cars to make a break-through. Consumers will be able to recieve an 'environmental bonus' of 4,000 euros for the purchase of pure electric cars.
Inside view of the steering wheel and touchscreen display inside the new Model S at Tesla.
The new Model S Tesla out for a test drive on the Tesla factory campus in Fremont, Calif. on June 21, 2012.
The Tesla Model S sedan has up to 300 miles range per charge and is hoped to be available to the public by 2012, shown at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center, Detroit on Jan. 12, 2010. Tesla is auctioning its 1000th Roadster with proceeds going to 3 Detroit charities. Tesla will announce the production site of its Model S this spring.
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, discusses new technologies that before an event for Tesla owners and the media held at the Hawthorne Airport on Oct. 9, 2014. In the background is a Tesla model P85D.
Tesla Model 3.
The Tesla Roadster, a $99,000 electric sports car powered by laptop computer batteries, is 100 percent electric, can go from 0-60 mph in four seconds and the electric car gets an equivalent of 135 mpg compared to a gas powered vehicle. Production begins mid-March. The car itself is being made in England.
Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the Model X at a launch event in Fremont, Calif. on Sept. 29, 2015. The Tesla Motors X is an all-wheel drive SUV featuring a 90 kWh battery providing 250 miles of range and will be able to go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds.
People look at cars in the Tesla Motors showroom in the Tysons Corner Mall in McLean, Va. on June 12, 2014.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
The Securities and Exchange Commission accused Tesla CEO Elon Musk of securities fraud Thursday in a civil lawsuit charging him with lying or recklessly misleading when he tweeted that he had "funding secured" to take the electric car company private.

In doing so, the Wall Street regulatory agency set in motion a legal showdown with tremendous stakes that could culminate in Musk's removal from Tesla leadership and cause serious financial damage to the company.

Though Musk claimed in a series of tweets Aug. 7 that he had arranged a deal to take Tesla private, he "had not even discussed, much less confirmed, key deal terms, including price, with any potential funding source," the SEC alleged in a complaint filed in federal court in New York City.

In addition to financial penalties, the SEC is asking the federal court to block Musk from leading a public company or serving on the board of one, which would require him to leave Tesla.

Such an outcome would qualify as a crushing fall for an innovator who has set his sights on revolutionizing the automotive and energy industries. 

"We allege that Musk’s statements were false and misleading because they lacked any basis in fact," said Stephanie Avakian, co-director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement, at a press conference Thursday.

Musk has maintained that plentiful funding was available to turn Tesla into a private entity, which he briefly argued would help Tesla focus on long-term growth. He had said that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund effectively offered to finance the deal, though the fund has not confirmed that.

“This unjustified action by the SEC leaves me deeply saddened and disappointed," Musk said Thursday in a statement. "I have always taken action in the best interests of truth, transparency and investors. Integrity is the most important value in my life and the facts will show I never compromised this in any way.”

The SEC charges focus on a series of tweets in which Musk told his approximately 22 million Twitter followers that he was considering a multi-billion dollar transaction that would take Tesla private at $420 per share — a significant premium to the price at the time.

During the next three hours, Musk tweeted his hope that current Tesla investors would remain with the company even if it became private but that investors could sell or continue to hold their shares. He said investor support had been confirmed.

His proposed price assumed a 20 percent premium on Tesla shares, plus "rounding up to $420 because of the significance of that number in marijuana culture and his belief that his girlfriend would be amused by it," Steven Peikin, co-director of the SEC Division of Enforcement, said at the news conference after the court filing.

Between the time of Musk's first tweet and the close of trading on August 7, Tesla shares gained more than 6 percent in value on significantly increased volume, the complaint said.

The shares have since declined sharply in value. After trading hours Thursday, when the complaint was filed, Tesla shares plunged 11.8 percent to $271.52.

“Elon Musk and Tesla have a history of skirting traditional operational standards and spinning negative press," said Karl Brauer, executive publisher of Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book, in an email. "But there’s no spinning this one. An SEC lawsuit seeking to bar Musk from running Tesla, or any public company, is bad news on a personal and corporate level."

Citing the initial market reaction, the SEC said Musk's alleged false and misleading statements "caused significant confusion and disruption in the market for Tesla's stock and resulting harm to investors."

The agency noted that Tesla insiders were confused about the statements and fielded inquiries from journalists asking if the CEO was joking.

"The company's head of investor relations sent a text to Musk's chief of staff asking, 'Was this text legit?'" the court complaint said.

As one sign of the major hurdles to any deal that would take Tesla private, the SEC complaint cited an Aug. 6 conversation Musk had with a private equity fund partner experienced with such transactions. In the executive's experience, the deal structure contemplated by Musk was "unprecedented," the SEC complaint alleged.

In many major fraud cases brought by the SEC, companies seek to resolve them without allowing the federal courts to reach a verdict. 

"In the worst case there will be a settlement with some penalty to Elon Musk," said Trip Chowdhry, managing director of equity research at Global Equities Research, in an email.

Former SEC enforcement official Alma Angotti, now serving as managing director of risk and compliance at Navigant Consulting, said the case could indeed result in Musk's removal.

"If they can prove that he knew it was false and misleading, or if he was reckless, they have a pretty good" case for securities fraud, Angotti said in an email.

It was not immediately clear Thursday whether Musk would mount a fiery defense, seek a deal or somewhere in between. But he is widely known in corporate America for his combative style.

For Tesla, which is currently trying to ramp up manufacturing of its critical Model 3 electric sedan, a future without Musk would raise serious questions about the company's direction.

Despite the urging of many analysts, Musk has not hired a chief operating officer to serve as a clear No. 2 executive to improve Tesla's operations, including its manufacturing efficiency.

Contributing: Chris Woodyard

