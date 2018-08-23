A public safety officer who reportedly ordered a “Trayvon Martini" from a black bartender in Missouri lost his job after social media backlash.

A Facebook user who goes by Alobar Bandaloop posted about the incident on Monday. Bandaloop said that Mike Dargy — who worked as a security guard in the Westport neighborhood in Kansas City — ordered the drink.

The guard, identified as Michael Dargy, Jr. by the Kansas City Star, allegedly proceeded to tell Bandaloop the supposed recipe: “One shot of vodka, watermelon juice, and it only takes one shot because it only takes one shot to put him down!”

“Once this information was brought to our attention we opened an internal investigation which led to this suspension and the removal of the employee from the property,” said a statement from Dargy's employer Chesley Brown International, an Atlanta-based firm that staffs the Westport Public Safety Team, published by the Star. “While the investigation continues and remains active the officer’s employment with Chesley Brown has ended.”

The company went on to say they plan to "reevaluate and refine" their cultural sensitivity training and reeducate officers throughout the organization.

"Chesley Brown International has NO tolerance for hate, bigotry or prejudice. The company embraces diversity and inclusion as one of its core values,” the statement read. We hope that our quick response to this situation shows our commitment to The Westport Community.”

Dargy's comment referred to the death of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager who was shot and killed by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman in Florida in 2012. The case captured national attention and Zimmerman’s acquittal helped spur the Black Lives Matter movement.

In an email, Dargy told Kansas City radio station KCUR that the Facebook post was "extremely embellished," but declined to provide further information.

Bandaloop said he refused to serve Dargy and expressed concern that Dargy was trusted to patrol the area.

“This is a huge issue with me. Who can trust this man in any interaction with an African American?" he wrote.

Dargy was previously employed as a recruit officer by the Olathe, Kansas Police Department, but left after less than a year without completing his training, according to Sgt. Logan Bonney.

Bandaloop took to Facebook to express his thanks for the support he's received since sharing his story.

"Thanks to everyone who helped/reached out. We have an amazing community here in Kansas City," he said.

