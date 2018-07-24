Sen. Orrin Hatch's not dead yet...despite what a Google result said.

In a late Monday night tweet, the Utah Republican posted a screenshot of his own Google result that said he died on Sept. 11, 2017.

Clearly, he did not.

"We might need to talk," he tweeted, poking fun at the tech giant.

He then went on to tweet evidence that showed, very extensively, that he was not dead, from reading a copy of the Deseret News to meeting with German Chancelor Angela Merkel to celebrating the 84th birthday that he wouldn't have been around for had he died in September.

Here is Senator Hatch reading a newspaper earlier. pic.twitter.com/mRWyhfxece — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) July 24, 2018

The Senator’s 84th birthday in March.



The theme was bacon. 🥓 pic.twitter.com/qYpBJNNdgx — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) July 24, 2018

As of Tuesday, Hatch's Google result no longer shows a death date for the longtime lawmaker.

One thing that is coming to an end this year for the senator: His longtime Senate career. He announced in January that he would retire from Congress at the end of his current term. He was first elected in 1976.

