LAREDO, Texas – Authorities remained tight-lipped Tuesday about the woman whose body was found on a roadside Sept. 14 outside the Texas city limits.

One thing they've said with certainty is the circumstances surrounding her gristly death mirrored those of another woman killed just hours earlier.

Authorities believe the woman, identified only as "Jane Doe" in police and court records, was among the four people killed allegedly by Juan David Ortiz, a 10-year veteran of the U.S. Border Patrol.

In court papers, Ortiz confessed to the shootings, which occurred this month over a 10-day period.

Sgt. Erick Estrada, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said authorities have tentatively identified the woman, but her family had not yet been notified.

Webb County Sheriff’s Office

Eleanor Dearman

Agencies assisting in the matter would visit the victims' families once the Webb County Medical Examiner confirms the identity, he said.

The few details released so far have shocked residents in this border town of 260,000 people on the lip of the Rio Grande.

The woman, like other victims, was picked up by the border patrol agent on San Bernardo Avenue and driven outside the city limits, according to authorities and an affidavit.

It was there that authorities say he shot the woman, who is identified as "Jane Doe" in the document. She was shot multiple times in the head, court records said.

Her body was found by mile marker 20, on I-35, at the Webb County Interchange overpass, the affidavit states.

The identities of three other victims have been released by officials: Melissa Ramirez, 29, Claudine Ann Luera, 42 and Nikki Enriquez, 28. Enriquez was a transgender woman who also went by the name Janelle.

Juan David Ortiz

Webb County Sheriff's Office

Enriquez's mother told the Laredo Morning News she planned to travel from Indiana Tuesday to attend her funeral. She is survived by his father Armando Ortiz, mother Elva E. Enriquez, his brothers and sister, grandparents and other relatives, according to an obituary.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for burial services for Luera, who according to the page was a mother of five.

Juan Ortiz, who's being held in the Webb County Jail, is charged with four counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested early Saturday morning.

District Attorney Isidro R. “Chilo” Alaniz said he is not yet scheduled to make any court appearances.

Border Patrol Chief Carla L. Provost on Monday described the investigation as ongoing, while wedging distance between the work of her 20,000-plus agents and the actions for which Ortiz stands accused.

Provost said corners aren't cut to hire agents, even though the department is wrestling to fill 2,000 vacancies.

Officers are subjected to rigorous background checks upon hiring, five-year investigations, even polygraph testing, she said.

"There has been no lowering of standards," she said. "We have very, very stringent standards on hiring."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com