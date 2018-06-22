PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — A California couple at the center of a disturbing child abuse and torture case involving 12 malnourished siblings must stand trial, a judge declared Thursday.

The decision was reached in Riverside County Superior Court just one day after prosecutors disclosed an abundance of horrific evidence implicating David and Louise Turpin of Perris in the case that has garnered national attention.

They're scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 3.

“There’s a plethora of evidence," Judge Bernard Schwartz said in regards to 12 of the 13 siblings. He said there was insufficient evidence for a charge of child endangerment involving the youngest Turpin child, a 2-year-old girl.

Attorneys for David and Louise Turpin declined to comment to reporters following Thursday's hearing.

The defendants were arrested in January after their 17-year-old daughter escaped from their home after two years of planning and alerted authorities. Investigators found the siblings, who range in age from 2 to 29, suffering from years of abuse that included starvation, being chained to beds, and being beaten for as little as getting water on their wrists while washing their hands. Most of them lacked proper education, officials said.

The prosecution argued that years of abuse in Texas, where the family previously lived, had conditioned the children to their depraved lives in California.

The defense argued that the evidence of beatings from Texas should not be considered in this case because it is outside Riverside County’s jurisdiction. Furthermore, David Turpin’s attorney David Macher argued that these claims would need to be substantiated by psychological experts.

“The Texas evidence is inflammatory,” he said. “It is not relevant.”

Schwartz disagreed.

“Clearly all of that was done for a purpose, whether that was to punish the children or to condition them to do what the parents wanted them to do,” the judge said. “It shows a common plan. The court would be remiss if it struck the evidence from Texas.”

As disturbing as those details were in January when they were first released, prosecutors revealed even more gruesome elements Wednesday as they argued their case for a trial.

The preliminary hearing opened with the girl's 911 call, in which she said, “I live in a family of 15 people and my parents are abusive. They abuse us and my two little sisters are chained up.”

A handful of investigators testified that children were chained up or caged for days, weeks and even months at a time. They were punched, slapped, choked and thrown across rooms for the smallest infractions, including watching a Justin Bieber video.

Jeff Moore, attorney for Louise Turpin, argued against the choking allegation on Wednesday, implying that it was brief and not bad enough to prevent the girl from talking. Prosecutor Kevin Beecham conceded choking didn’t last an extensive amount of time, but he stressed the girl feared for her life and she suffered lasting injuries.

“It didn’t just hurt for a minute. It hurt for two days,” Beecham said Thursday.

Schwartz added circumstances involving the choking would be debatable if it was the only incident at hand, but it’s hard to ignore given all the other allegations against the parents.

Photos were shown of beds covered in chains and clothes stained with feces. Prosecutors wrapped up by showing a picture of two of the daughters with chains around their thin, pale bodies and shackles on their wrists.

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Manuel Campos testified that the daughter who contacted authorities claimed her father sexually abused her when she was 12 years old.

Both parents are charged with 12 counts of torture and false imprisonment, nine counts of child abuse and seven counts of cruelty to a dependent adult. David Turpin also faces one count of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old, and his wife is charged with assault resulting in great bodily injury.

The parent remain in custody in lieu of $12 million bail each after pleading not guilty to all charges. They face life in prison if convicted.

