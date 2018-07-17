The BEST week of the year is finally back: Shark Week returns to Discovery Channel on Sunday, July 22!
If your kids are bursting at the seams over this eight-day extravaganza (like we are, to be honest), and it's not totally driving you insane yet, then check out these fun shark-themed toys.
1. Shark goggles
What: Remember when you'd clasp your hands in a prayer position over your head while swimming to mimic a shark or whale's dorsal fin? Well those days are over! These masks have the creature's features built right in!
Where: Walmart
How Much: $9.97
2. Shark squirt guns
What: Regular squirt guns are so last season. Plus, toy guns are even seen as controversial sometimes. These shark "squirterz" are adorable and will surely make for happy summer memories.
Where: Walmart
How Much: $9.97
3. Shark-themed beach set
What: If you're lucky enough to GO to where the sharks are, instead of them coming to you on Shark Week, then NextWave Jumbo Beach Basket offers all the sand-moving accessories for a successful beach trip.
Where: Sam's Club
How Much: $14.99
4. Shark inflatable
What: No need to fear the shark when you can ride the shark with the super fun inflatable from Bestway Pool Floats.
Where: Walmart (Link)
How Much: $29.99
5. Build-a-Bear shark plushes
What: Build-a-Bear Workshop is releasing two special edition plushes for Shark Week, including this adorable one!
Where: Build-a-Bear Workshop
How Much: $28
6. Shark sunglasses
What: Knockaround Sunglasses is a San Diego-based company, launched in 2005, that's selling special edition shades for Shark Week!
Where: Knockaround.com
How Much: $35
7. Shark toss and catch nets
What: A simple game of catch is so much better with shark accessories. Plus, you can use these in or outside of the pool.
Where: Target (Link)
How Much: $12.69
8. DIY Shark Blanket
What: OK if this were just a blanket, and not a DIY project, it would probably be like $30! This Alex DIY Knot-a-Shark is an adorable, inexpensive and engaging activity. Talk about a great arts-and-craft activity for a slumber party.
Where: Target (Link)
How Much: $15.99
9. Shark teeth
What: Want to give your kids something super simple to show your excitement for shark week? These shark teeth are perfect.
Where: Amazon
How Much: $11.99
10. 'Shark Bite' game
What: Looking for a game for sibling bonding? Planning a sleepover? In this "Operation"-style game, kids will try to fish for little creatures in the shark's mouth. But you never know when it'll bite!
Where: Amazon
How Much: $18.79
